



Sarah Thompson launched 'Sticks Together' to provide children in underserved areas with opportunities to learn and grow through the sport of ice hockey. Today, the Ottawa, Ontario native is one of five finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey's “best citizen” and aims to recognize players who contribute to local and /or global communities. The 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be presented during a ceremony on Friday, April 12 as part of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Two years ago, Syracuse hockey was moving forwardlaunched 'Sticks Together' to provide children in underserved areas with opportunities to learn and grow through the sport of ice hockey. Today, the Ottawa, Ontario native is one of five finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey's “best citizen” and aims to recognize players who contribute to local and /or global communities. The 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be presented during a ceremony on Friday, April 12 as part of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Thompson, who was a semifinalist for the award in 2022-2023, has led two “Sticks Together” summer events, the first in Buenos Aires, Argentina and the second in Muizenberg, South Africa, and is currently planning the third event for this summer. in Tigman Village, Palawan. Thompson, a sports management major at Syracuse, manages her program through the IVHQ Sport Development Program with the goal of teaching innovative physical education classes and introducing the game of hockey. She worked with CARHA Hockey as they expanded into community-driven work and with Play It Again Sports collects recycled hockey sticks and other street hockey equipment to donate to the schools and communities. The humanitarian trip to Buenos Aires aimed to reach families living in low-income communities where opportunities for children to learn and play sports are scarce, while the focus of the event in Muizenberg, South Africa was to provide children with opportunities offer. whose community schools do not have the means and resources to provide physical education classes to their students. “EVERY CHILD, regardless of gender, race, economic class or physical ability, deserves to participate in sports,” Thompson says on her SticksTogether.org website. “EVERYONE deserves something they look forward to. For me, that was hockey. And for many others, it could be too. As the creator of Sticks Together, my goal is to make sure those kids have the opportunity to play and be find out.” Thompson worked on the “Sticks Together” concept for more than three years and brainstormed the idea before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pause in progress due to COVID strengthened her passion and conviction to launch the initiative and she has not stopped working to grow the project. Syracuse will celebrate 12 members of the Class of 2024, including Thompson, this weekend during the series against Mercyhurst at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Dutch host the Lakers on Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at 3:00 PM. The class consists of seven students and five seniors. All fans are invited to stay for the Class of 2024 ceremony after the game on Saturday. For complete coverage of hockey in Syracuse, follow us on Facebook (/CuseIce), Twitter (@CuseIce) and Instagram (@CuseIce).

