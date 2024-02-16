Cricket News | British player Rizwan Javed has been banned from all formats after being found guilty of match fixing





The ICC has imposed a whopping 17-year ban on one cricketer for a litany of offences. British player Rizwan Javed has been banned from all formats after being found guilty of match fixing. Rizwan took part in the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and was found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code for participants. READ MORE: Heroic act by Super Bowl star for terrified child READ MORE: Indian star flushed for taking out his own teammate READ MORE: 'Sleepless nights' for coach after return from NRL star's drug ban Five separate offenses were committed against Rizwan, and because he failed to respond to the charges, he was found guilty. Cricketers in Test white. (SOPA images/LightRocket via Gett) Rizwan was found to have committed the following violations: Article 2.1.1 – Engaging in an attempt to improperly fix, fabricate or influence matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 (on three separate occasions). Article 2.1.3 – Offering a reward to another participant in exchange for that player engaging in corrupt behavior. Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inciting, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to violate Code Article 2.1 (on three separate occasions). Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code. Article 2.4.6 – Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the DACO regarding possible corrupt conduct under the Code. The ban is retroactive to September 2023, when the charges were filed. Rizwan was among eight players and officials sanctioned by the ICC. The most notable appearance was Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain, who is currently serving a two-year ban. Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain (pictured in 2015) is currently serving a two-year ban. (ICC via Getty Images) The ICC said the sanctions should “send a message” to those considering committing similar offences. “Rizwan Javed has been handed a long-term ban from cricket due to his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers,” said Alex Marshall, ICC general manager of integrity. “The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters who seek to attack cricket at any level and shows that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be dealt with vigorously.”

