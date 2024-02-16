Georgia State HC Shawn Elliott joins South Carolina's staff





Another FBS head coach is leaving for a job as a coordinator and/or position coach in college football, as Georgia State's Shawn Elliott has agreed to return to South Carolina as tight ends coach and running game coordinator. “This was not a professional move, it was a personal move,” Elliott told ESPN. “We stuck it out for seven years while my family still lived in Columbia, and I even thought about quitting coaching this year. I promised my daughter I would be there for her senior year of high school and when this opportunity came up to move back to South Carolina and coach again, it was something I couldn't pass up. I've always loved South Carolina.” Elliott informed his staff and Georgia State players Thursday morning that he was leaving. “They've been coming here ever since. We've laughed together and cried together. I'm proud of what we've done here,” Elliott said. Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said in a statement that the remainder of the school's spring football practices and the Spring Game have been postponed in the wake of Elliott's departure. Originally from Camden, South Carolina, Elliott coached on the South Carolina staff from 2010 to 2016 and worked with current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer on the Gamecocks staff in 2010. Elliott's family has been with him the entire time he coached at Georgia State in Columbia and he has a son who plays high school football at Columbia and a daughter who is a high school cheerleader. Elliott is the fourth head coach this season to leave for a non-head coaching job at a Power 5 school. Chip Kelly of UCLA left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. South Alabama's Kane Wommack joined Alabama as defensive coordinator and Buffalo's Maurice Linguist went to Alabama as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Additionally, Jeff Hafley left Boston College to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Elliott, 50, led the Panthers to five winning seasons and four bowl victories in seven seasons in Atlanta. He was 41-44 overall. Georgia State didn't start playing football until 2010 and had six straight losing seasons before Elliott arrived. In his previous stint at South Carolina, Elliott worked under both Will Muschamp and Steve Spurrier as the offensive line coach and later as co-offensive coordinator. He was part of South Carolina teams that won 11 games in three straight seasons from 2011 to 2013 and finished in the top ten in the final polls all three years. When Spurrier resigned midway through the 2015 season, Elliott was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

