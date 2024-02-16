The North American junior hockey system violates U.S. antitrust law, according to a class action lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York, arguing that North America's major junior hockey system violates U.S. antitrust law.

The lawsuit, brought by divisions of the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions and two individual former major junior players, targets the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey which are part of the Canadian Hockey League, as well as the NHL . The plaintiffs allege that the leagues exploit teenagers in sports by limiting their ability to choose where they want to play and, as a result, limiting their compensation.

The NHL is named as a defendant because of its role in supporting and financing the CHL. Attorneys allege in the complaint that the NHL and its teams exert substantial influence and control over major junior defendants, facilitating the conspiracy of major junior defendants.

The lawyers call the system a cartel that artificially suppresses and standardizes compensation by denying players their freedom of choice, freedom of movement and freedom to play for the club of their choice.

The CHL had no immediate comment on the complaint.

We were just made aware of the complaint, filed by WAIPU, an organization that is not certified to represent CHL players, the league said in a statement to The Associated Press. Until we have thoroughly reviewed the document, we cannot comment on the legitimacy of its contents.

Representatives for the CHL and NHL were not notified in advance and did not receive the complaint until Wednesday morning after it was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Nine of the CHL's 60 teams are based in the US: five in Washington state, two in Michigan and one each in Oregon and Pennsylvania. The rest are in Canada, but a sports labor law expert doesn't think that's a problem since many antitrust situations extend beyond the US.

They do business in the United States, and the end users of the most successful products are likely to be NHL hockey players, both in the U.S. and Canada,” said Michael LeRoy, an employment law professor at the University of Illinois. “I don't do that. think that's a problem.

Each US state and Canadian province is assigned to one of three leagues, the QMJHL, OHL or WHL, and players from those who wish to play in the CHL cannot choose from these leagues. They are then drafted and the team owns the rights to each player for his entire youth career.

Junior hockey players have not had a union for collective bargaining with leagues. This move is similar toefforts in recent yearsThroughminor league baseball players to join a unionwhichled to an agreementwith Major League Baseball in 2022.

LeRoy also compared the situation to years of fighting the NCAA by college athletesname, image and likeness rightsAndchanges to make the transfer easier that junior hockey players don't have.

Ironically, the suit points out that the NCAA has a much freer system of athletic labor than is the case here, LeRoy said.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction declaring existing geographic design restrictions, contracts and agreements unenforceable, along with damages for players from compensation and from league winnings. The plaintiffs ask for a jury trial.

The two individual former major junior players included in the pack are Isaiah DiLaura and Tanner Gould. DiLaura, 23, is from Lakeville, Minnesota, and Gould, 19, is from Calgary, Alberta.

Teen players are still treated as disposable objects, just like me, DiLaura said in a press release. I hope this lawsuit will put an end to that.