Sports
2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships final opens in Busan
Prepare for an exciting journey as the world's best table tennis athletes converge on Busan for the highly anticipated 2024 ITTF World Championship Final. From historic moments to intense showdowns, here's everything you need to know about this exciting event.
When and where
The Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) will become the epicenter of world table tennis from February 16 to 25, 2024, hosting the finals of the ITTF World Championships. This historic event marks the first time the event has been held in the Republic of Korea. Brace yourself for ten days of exciting competition amid the vibrant atmosphere of Busan, a city buzzing with energy and anticipation.
Today we are in Busan, aware of the sacrifices and determination it took to make this event a reality. Our sincere thanks go to our kind hosts and all our partners who supported us throughout this journey. – Petra Srling, ITTF President and IOC Member
“I am very happy to be able to organize the World Championships in South Korea for the first time. I would like to thank the organizers and volunteers who provide us with such exceptional facilities and support, allowing us athletes to focus solely on their performance. I am ready to give my all in this event. – Shin Yubin, WR8
Trophy defense
Defending champions China's formidable teams are back in action and ready to defend their titles in both the men's and women's categories. As they pursue victory, all eyes will be on the prestigious Swaythling Cup and Corbillon Cup, symbols of dominance and excellence in the table tennis world. With a record 22 wins each, the Chinese teams are ready to reaffirm their status as table tennis powerhouses.
Expected confrontations
In the heart of Busan, the stage is set for exciting clashes as the Republic of Korea teams take the spotlight. Backed by a home field advantage, they are determined to make their mark on the world stage. Amid fierce competition, can they turn the tide and secure glory on home soil? Germany and Japan, formidable challengers, are poised to challenge China's long-standing supremacy, setting the stage for an epic battle of skill and determination.
Individual rankings
In addition to team success, players now have the opportunity to earn individual ranking points, further intensifying the competition. With up to 1,000 points up for grabs for winning teams, every match becomes a crucial battleground for players looking to climb the rankings. This innovative approach underlines the importance of individual excellence in team success and adds a strategic dimension to the tournament.
Sustainability and legacy
Beyond the thrill of competition, the 2024 ITTF World Championships also exemplify a commitment to sustainability and legacy building. Recognized with the prestigious ISO 20121 certification for excellent sustainability performancethe event embodies the spirit of environmental responsibility and innovation. From reducing waste to promoting environmentally friendly practices, organizers are leading by example and showing that small steps can make a significant difference in shaping a sustainable future for the sport.
Sustainability is close to my heart, and the ISO certification we have received is a testament to the hard work of our local leadership. The organizers here show us that we can all make a difference, even with small steps towards sustainability.” – Chairman Srling.
Road to Paris 2024
As a crucial Olympic qualifier, the stakes are higher than ever at the 2024 ITTF World Championships. There are up to eight Olympic quota places at stake in each respective team competition at Paris 2024. These will go to teams that reach the quarter-finals and have not previously secured their spot have secured. Places have already been secured in the men's team event by France (hosts), China, Australia, Sweden, Brazil, Canada and Egypt. The women's quotas have already gone to France (gas country), China, Australia, Germany, the United States, Brazil and Egypt. Quotas not used during this event will be reallocated to the March 2024 World Team Ranking. Stay tuned for the Race to Paris 2024 here.
Join us in Busan or tune in live!
As the table tennis world turns to Busan, fans are invited to witness the excitement firsthand and be part of table tennis history in the making. Secure your tickets now here clutch to experience the thrill of the 2024 ITTF World Championships in Busan. For those who can't join us in person, stay connected with live coverage and exclusive content to see all the action, wherever you are. Visit this clutch to find out where you can watch the live broadcast and follow the excitement as it unfolds. Photos are available on ITTFs Flickr.
