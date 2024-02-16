Distance Medley Relay Fest on tap Friday





THIS WEEK ON HUSKY TRACK & FIELD Arkansas Qualifier – UW Men

Friday February 16

Fayetteville, Ark. | Randal Tyson Center Event planning (DMR at 12pm PT)| Live results | Live on SEC Network+ Terrier DMR Challenge – UW Women

Friday February 16

Boston, Mass. | BU Track and Tennis Center Event planning (DMR at 5:30 PM PT) | Live results | Live on Flotrack SEATTLE Friday is the unofficial DMR day in college athletics, as two meets in Arkansas and Boston feature a conglomeration of distance running talent focused on scoring relay tickets to the NCAA Indoor Championships. Washington will be at both locations as their men's distance runners travel to Fayetteville for the Arkansas Qualifier and the women's distance runners head to Boston University's Terrier DMR Challenge. The Huskies (ranked No. 6 among the men and No. 8 among the women) have yet to run the medley relay this season, and like many other top prospects, they're focused this weekend on trying to place one of the best . the nation's top-12 times, as only 12 teams advance to the national championships. All other Husky event groups have the week off this week, with one more Dempsey meet on the schedule, next weekend's Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet. Last year, the Husky women broke the collegiate record in the DMR at the same BU track where they will race on Friday. That group Sophie O'Sullivan , Marlena Preigh , Carley Thomas And Anna Gibson ran 10:46.62 for the collegiate record, which still stands but will surely be threatened again on Friday. Last year the men had to settle for the second fastest time in collegiate history Joe Wascom , Daniel Gaik , Cass Elliott And Kieran Lumb clocked a time of 9:16.65 in Arkansas. The men's DMR will depart first from Fayetteville, departing at noon Pacific Time, as the first event at the Randal Tyson Center. The meeting will be streamed on SEC Network+. Later on the day, Nathan Green And Eric Gibson are scheduled to race at 800 meters (3:45 p.m. PT) and Ronan McMahon Staggs is entered in the mile (5:00 PM PT). The BU meeting will be streamed live on Flotrack beginning at 4:00 PM Pacific Time. The women's DMR is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. In addition to the relay there is Sophie O'Sullivan And India weir are included in the mile run, and Chloe Foerster is entered in the 800 meters and breaks her school record in the mile.

