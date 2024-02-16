The Nike Next Ones event exposes a 'very strange' lack of recruiting talk surrounding the Crimson Tide





A group of 34 top high school football players were in Las Vegas this week Nike's 'The Next Ones' and had little to say about Alabama, according to national recruiting analyst Tom Loy, who was on the scene. 247Sports spoke with nearly every prospect at the event, including the Crimson Tide targets Derek Meadows (WR), Nasir Wyatt (WR) and Seuse Alofaita (OL), among others. “Not many of these guys were talking about visiting,” Loy said on the station Wednesday Football Recruiting Podcast. “It was few and far between, which is really weird not to hear Alabama coming out of these kids' mouths. But I also think they're patient. This staff is probably okay with hearing that. I don't think they They would have done that. They also have high expectations for that. They will be patient and see how it goes.' Loy said the recruits are being patient as Alabama continues to reshape its staff and roster under a new head coach Kalen DeBoer. He said recruiting activity should pick up around March and into the 2024 season, though it's still surprising how quiet things have been for the Crimson Tide. “I expect March to be a big month,” Loy said. “The guys who don't commit before the start of their senior seasons will let it play this fall and watch this Alabama team play. I expect them to do well this year, but right now it's very quiet as far as concerns the Crimson.” Tide.” Alabama promoted its tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator earlier this week. He replaces Ryan Grubbwho left this weekend to join the Seattle Seahawks and should relate well to future recruits, especially at quarterback, according to scouting director Andrew Ivins. “Sheridan is a younger guy (35), but he has traveled quite a bit,” Ivins said. “He's actually one of the main reasons for that Michael Penix Jr. ended up in Indiana and then Washington, where he first came into contact with the Sunshine State native while he was a graduate assistant at Tennessee. He didn't really have many big recruiting wins in Washington, but he was involved with some notable quarterbacks during his time with the Hoosiers. National recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said promoting Sheridan means giving Alabama and DeBoer some much-needed continuity in the new staff and getting a guy with a knack for recruiting tight ends on top of the quarterbacks. Recruitment scoop, takeaways from Nike's 'The Next Ones' event in Las Vegas (VIP) “Sheridan's move to offensive coordinator means a number of things,” Huffman said. “Finally, there is some continuity in Kalen DeBoer's staff in Tuscaloosa and in a coordinator with recruiting capabilities. He played a key role in Washington's recruitment, viz Decker DeGraaf in the class of 2024. He has also done a great job recruiting through the portal at tight end.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/article/alabama-football-nike-next-ones-event-exposes-very-weird-lack-of-recruiting-chatter-around-crimson-tide-227222733/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos