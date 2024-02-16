Women's tennis geared up for a pair of matches against No. 20 Tennessee and Wisconsin – UCF Athletics





ORLANDO – After two weeks off and three matches on the road, the UCF women's tennis team returns home for a pair of matches against No. 20 Tennessee and Wisconsin on February 16 and 18, respectively. The match against the Lady Volunteers will be considered the ChargeOn Fund Knight, with first service scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday's game against the Badgers starts at 11 a.m. Both games will be played at the USTA National Campus. LAST TIMEOUT The Knights suffered a tough 4-2 loss to FIU on February 2. After dropping the doubles point, the team returned and captured two singles courts in first and sixth positions. Sophia Biolay earned her first win of the season, recording an outright victory over No. 104 Oyinlomo Quadre on court one. Jaleesa Leslie also picked up an outright win with her first court six appearance this season, a 6-2, 6-3 decision. EAST WEST HOME IS BEST The games against No. 20 Tennessee and Wisconsin this weekend kick off a six-game home stretch at the USTA National Campus that concludes on March 2. After playing just one game at home this season, the Knights are currently undefeated on home soil, No. 20 Georgia Tech 4-0 on opening day. Last season, the team found early success at home, taking five of the first seven in Orlando, including two wins over TCU and Penn State. UCF will also play its first night game of the season against the Lady Vols, with first service at 6 p.m. Throughout the 2023 series, the Knights were more successful playing night games with a 5-3 record, compared to a 6-9. record during playback at 3:00 PM or earlier. SCOUTING TENNESSEE The Lady Vols are 6-2 on the season and are fresh off a 7-0 clean sweep over East Tennessee State. The team earned a win over No. 25 Vanderbilt, 4-3, during the ITA Kickoff Weekend before falling two in a row to No. 18 USC, 4-2, and No. 7 NC State, 4-3. Tennessee features a roster of four ranked singles players, No. 31 Sofia Cabezas, No. 83 Catherin Aulia, No. 94 Alana Wolfberg and No. 125 Lauren Anzalotta, and three ranked doubles pairs, No. 18 Cabezas and Esther Adeshina, No. 125 29 Cabezas and Elza Tomas and No. 52 Adeshina and Wolfberg. Tennessee holds the all-time record, taking all four games between the two teams. Most recently, the teams went head-to-head during the 2023 season, where the Knights narrowly fell behind the Lady Vols in a 4-3 decision. Head coach Alison Ojeda is in her eighth year at the helm and boasts a 127-62 record during her time with the Big Orange. This will be the team's first road game of the season, following an eight-game home stretch at Rocky Top. The Lady Vols have also claimed seven doubles points on the season, only one of which has fallen all season, as well as four shutout wins. SCOUTING WISCONSIN Wisconsin is 5-2 in the 2024 campaign after a big 5-2 win over Notre Dame last Sunday. After achieving its fifth doubles point of the season, the team won singles matches in positions one, three, four and five to secure its second consecutive victory. The Badgers are home to 49th-ranked doubles pair Alina Mukhortova and Xinyu Cai, 68th-ranked singles player in Maria Sholokhova and 121st-ranked singles player Cai. This will be only the fourth time the teams have met, with Wisconsin owning the all-time record at 2-1. The last time the teams saw each other on the field was in 2008, when the Badgers won the game 5-2. Kelcy McKenna entered her eighth season as head coach at Wisconsin at the start of the 2024 season. The Oregon native has an 89-67 record in Madison and has taken her squad to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the second round last year after finishing 20-7. The Badgers have played the majority of their games on the road or at a neutral site and have only hosted two games so far.

