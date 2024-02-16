Clemson ice hockey defeats Middle Tennessee to advance to the playoffs

NASHVILLE, TN The Clemson club ice hockey team defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 5-4 last Friday, rallying from a three-goal deficit to a 6-6 tie last Saturday.

The Tigers jumped back into the top five of the College Hockey South (CHS) DII conference standings. By securing three points in the series, Clemson was able to punch its ticket to the CHS DII playoffs, which will take place this weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

As so often this season, Clemson's Herb Kopf opened the scoring on Friday evening, assisted by Oliver Grinkin and Charles DuBose. Middle Tennessee took a penalty just three minutes into the game because there were too many men on the ice, giving Clemson a power play. While on the man advantage, Kopf found the back of the net amid a battle for the early 1-0 lead.

With 6:44 left in the opening period, the Blue Raiders tied the score at 1-1. However, Clemson regained the lead with 2:15 left, courtesy of Thomas Samuelsen. The captain scored his twelfth goal of the season with help from Cade Heinold and Kopf.

Just seconds after Samuelsen's goal, Ben Brucker struck again for Clemson, marking his first goal of the 2023-2024 season. Assisted by Christian Romeo and Grinkin, Brucker drove the puck into the net for a 3-1 lead to end the period.

Less than two minutes into the middle frame, Heinold shot down the bar for an own goal. The Blue Raiders fought hard for a comeback, scoring two goals after Heinolds to bring the match within one goal at 4-3. However, Clemson's Patrick O'Brien sealed the deal with 9:27 left in the period; Brucker and Alex Wallace also collected a point on goal.

The only goal of the final frame came from Middle Tennessee, cutting Clemson's lead in half. Despite their best efforts, the Blue Raiders couldn't beat Parker Dietz for the tying goal, and Clemson walked away with the 5-4 win.

By securing two points from Friday night's win, Clemson bought a spot in the CHS DII playoffs. Despite clinching a playoff spot, the Tigers still showed up ready to play the next night.

But so did the Blue Raiders.

The only goal of the opening period came at 3:49 from Middle Tennessee with Clemson in control. Within the first six minutes of the second inning, the home team doubled their lead with another short-handed goal.

Less than a minute later, Troy Gouveia got Clemson on the board, cutting Middle Tennessee's lead in half. However, it only took the next minute and two seconds for the Blue Raiders to improve their lead from 2-1 to 4-1 with consecutive power play goals.

Midway through the middle frame, Sully Kopf kept Clemson in the game with a power-play goal, tipping in Samuelsen's shot from the blue line. The Blue Raiders responded quickly and improved their lead to 5-2.

With 4:03 left in the period, Gouveia threw a hit on a Middle Tennessee player that knocked the glass off one of the boards, forcing the teams to take an early break. Clemson didn't know it at the time, but that early break would swing the momentum in its favor.

Shortly after the team returned to the ice, O'Brien scored his third goal in as many games to pull Clemson within two. In an exciting turn of events for the Tigers, Samuelsen struck again at 4:15, and Wallace followed at 6:46 to tie the game at 5–5.

With 6:24 on the clock and palpable fear radiating from everyone on the rink, Herb Kop, assisted by Santiago Diaz, lofted the puck off the top shelf and past the Middle Tennessee netminder, sparking Clemson's four-goal comeback strengthens.

But in those next six minutes, the Blue Raiders once again found their way past the Tigers to tie the score at 6-6 and force overtime.

In a valiant effort to narrowly escape overtime, Diaz put the puck into the net with 0.2 seconds left. Unfortunately for Clemson, it was not ruled a goal and overtime started shortly after the buzzer.

The five-minute overtime period was scoreless and the match ended with a 6-6 score, leaving both teams with one point.

Clemson travels to Huntsville, Alabama, this weekend to take on the Florida Gators in the first round of the CHS DII playoffs at 8:00 PM CST. Spectators can follow along via the livestream of the CHS YouTube channel.