Sports
Cal in contention after 6pm at Burns Intercollegiate
Ocean course training
Tony Chen is ranked 12th individually after 18 holes played at the John Burns Intercollegiate.
Tony Chen climbs into the top 15 with a scorching finish
LIHUE, Hawaii Tony Chen recorded an eagle on his final hole and vaulted into the top 15 individually to highlight the California men's golf team's performance in the first round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday at Ocean Course Hokuala.
Chen's strong finish included birdies on holes 1 and 2 before his eagle on hole 4, resulting in a 3-under-par 69 and a tie for 12th after 18 holes played. Aaron You And Samson Zheng the respective 2022 and 2023 Burns Intercollegiate individual medalists also shot under par at 1-under 71. Cal finished Thursday's round tied for eighth at 5-under (283), 10 strokes behind leader Long Beach State (-15 ), but only five shots in a three-way tie for second place at 10 under.
Starting on holes 4-6, the Golden Bear lineup started the day strong, led by three straight birdies from Ethan Fang on holes 6-8. But a combined six double bogeys on holes 14-18 halted the momentum. A quartet of bears playing individually was driven past Charlie Berridgewho even shot par.
TEAM LEADER BOARD
|Place
|Team
|Par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Long Beach State
|-15
|273
|T2
|Washington state
|-10
|278
|T2
|Grand Canyon
|-10
|278
|T2
|Arizona
|-10
|278
|5
|Utah
|-9
|279
|T6
|New Mexico
|-6
|282
|T6
|San Diego State
|-6
|282
|Question 8
|California
|-5
|283
|Question 8
|Texas A&M
|-5
|283
|10
|UNLV
|-2
|286
|T11
|Small stone
|-1
|287
|T11
|BYU
|-1
|287
|13
|South Georgia
|E
|288
|T14
|Fresno State
|+2
|290
|T14
|Hawaii
|+2
|290
|16
|San Francisco
|+3
|291
|17
|UTEP
|+4
|292
|18
|St. Mary's
|+6
|294
|T19
|UC Santa Barbara
|+7
|295
|T19
|USC
|+10
|298
CAL ON INDIVIDUAL LEADER BOARD
NEXT ONE
The second round of the John Burns Intercollegiate kicks off Friday at 9:30 a.m. HST/11:30 a.m. PST with a shotgun start.
STAY POSTED
For more Cal men's golf coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMensGolf), Instagram(@CalMensGolf) and Facebook(/CalMensGolf).
|
Sources
2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/15/mens-golf-cal-in-contention-after-18-at-burns-intercollegiate.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood star's AI lawsuit faces major setbacks in fight against copyright infringement
- Cal in contention after 6pm at Burns Intercollegiate
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan said, “Everyone is leaving the Congress as it is trapped in the vicious cycle of nepotism and dynastic politics. »
- Egypt and Turkey aim to increase trade to $15 billion in coming years
- The Spagna jacket from Loro Piana inspired by heritage and modernity
- Donald Trump gives a speech setting the date of the criminal trial in New York | BBC News
- ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: Ayhika Mukherjee stuns World No. 1 Sun Yingsha, Indian women succumb to China
- Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest AI text and video processing tool, has been enhanced: New features include:
- “They have lost the thing”: the author who referred to the book of testimony of Fani Willis weighs
- Anti-Semitic riots forever, says Jewish charity
- Putin says he prefers 'more predictable' Biden to Trump in US election
- Ohio States Fisher College of Business Honors Cohort Collaborates with Charity Newsies for Upcoming Fashion Show Fundraiser