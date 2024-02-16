Cal in contention after 6pm at Burns Intercollegiate







Ocean course training Tony Chen is ranked 12th individually after 18 holes played at the John Burns Intercollegiate.

Tony Chen climbs into the top 15 with a scorching finish

LIHUE, Hawaii Tony Chen recorded an eagle on his final hole and vaulted into the top 15 individually to highlight the California men's golf team's performance in the first round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday at Ocean Course Hokuala. Chen's strong finish included birdies on holes 1 and 2 before his eagle on hole 4, resulting in a 3-under-par 69 and a tie for 12th after 18 holes played. Aaron You And Samson Zheng the respective 2022 and 2023 Burns Intercollegiate individual medalists also shot under par at 1-under 71. Cal finished Thursday's round tied for eighth at 5-under (283), 10 strokes behind leader Long Beach State (-15 ), but only five shots in a three-way tie for second place at 10 under. Starting on holes 4-6, the Golden Bear lineup started the day strong, led by three straight birdies from Ethan Fang on holes 6-8. But a combined six double bogeys on holes 14-18 halted the momentum. A quartet of bears playing individually was driven past Charlie Berridge who even shot par. TEAM LEADER BOARD Place Team Par R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Long Beach State -15 273 T2 Washington state -10 278 T2 Grand Canyon -10 278 T2 Arizona -10 278 5 Utah -9 279 T6 New Mexico -6 282 T6 San Diego State -6 282 Question 8 California -5 283 Question 8 Texas A&M -5 283 10 UNLV -2 286 T11 Small stone -1 287 T11 BYU -1 287 13 South Georgia E 288 T14 Fresno State +2 290 T14 Hawaii +2 290 16 San Francisco +3 291 17 UTEP +4 292 18 St. Mary's +6 294 T19 UC Santa Barbara +7 295 T19 USC +10 298 CAL ON INDIVIDUAL LEADER BOARD NEXT ONE The second round of the John Burns Intercollegiate kicks off Friday at 9:30 a.m. HST/11:30 a.m. PST with a shotgun start. STAY POSTED For more Cal men's golf coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMensGolf), Instagram(@CalMensGolf) and Facebook(/CalMensGolf).

