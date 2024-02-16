Major League Cricket 2024: List of retained players for MLC franchises ahead of the second season





The first edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America (USA) was a great success. With cricket slowly gaining popularity, there was a lot of interest in the first season of the MLC last year. The Mumbai Indians' franchise in the MLC, the MI New York (MINY), won its first season by defeating the Seattle Orcas in the final. MI New York finished fourth in the group stage, but powered their way through the playoffs and pulled away to take the elusive trophy. The MINY were decisive throughout the knockout round, after narrowly making it to the play-offs. Bet here on MLC 2024 and other cricket matches! Some of the best players around the world namely Faf Du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Haris Rauf and Nicholas Pooran took part in the competition last season. And now preparations for a new season have already begun as the teams have announced their list of retained players. Faf Du Plessis continues to have confidence in the management of Chennai Super Kings and will lead the Texas Super Kings franchise in the MLC. MI New York, on the other hand, has retained its core players as they are ready to defend their title. Here are the lists of players retained by their respective teams ahead of the MLC 2024. Mumbai Indians New York: List of retained players Player Country Nicholas Pooran West Indies Kieron Pollard West Indies Dewald Brevis South Africa Kagiso Rabada South Africa Tim David Australia Rashid Khan Afghanistan Trent Boult New Zealand Seattle Orcas: List of retained players Player Country Quinton De Kock South Africa Heinrich classes South Africa Wayne Parnell South Africa Imad Wasim Pakistan Texas Super Kings: List of retained players Player Country Faf du Plessis South Africa Devon Conway New Zealand Mitchell Santner New Zealand San Francisco Unicorns: List of retained players Player Country Find Allen New Zealand Haris Rauf Pakistan Washington Freedom: List of retained players Player Country Akeal Hossein West Indies Marco Jansen South Africa LA Knight Riders: List of retained players Player Country Sunil Narine West Indies Andre Russel West Indies Adam Zampa Australia Spencer Johnson Australia Jason Roy England Ready to make your predictions and win at the 2024 T20 World Cup? Click here for the latest odds, bets, cricket results and matches from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/cricket/news/major-league-cricket-2024-list-retained-players-mlc-franchises-ahead-second-season/2339c8265303d9e3f33aadc8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos