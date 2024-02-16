Sports
Notre Dame football is where (sons of) pros come to play: the mecca of college football
SOUTH BEND, Ind. RJ Oben and Howard Cross III met before their freshman year of high school, two kids from New Jersey without driver's licenses whose fathers seemed to know each other. Oben was about to join the St. Peters Prep program that had been good to Notre Dame for the past decade and produced Brandon Wimbush and the Ademilola twins. Cross began his own high school career at St. Joseph Regional, a place that would help him develop into a four-star prospect who eventually signed with Notre Dame.
The future teammates then battled each other and then headed to the Cross house for a meal. Neither of them were quite sure where this was going. That season would be Oben's third player to play tackle football, the start of an arc that took him to Duke before becoming one of Notre Dame's prized additions to the transfer portal this winter.
But then Oben and Cross were just getting started, not quite sure how connected they were yet.
Obviously, I stayed connected (to Cross) throughout my high school career,” Oben said. I'm happy to be here with him.
From a micro perspective, the fact that Oben and Cross eventually become teammates feels like a small-world story. Their father's offensive lineman Roman Oben and defensive lineman Howard Cross II were teammates for four years with the New York Giants. What are the odds that a pair of NFL lifers would have sons who would find their way onto the same college roster? It turns out that the Oben-Cross connection is a story because it is written and rewritten so often within the Notre Dame football program.
Earlier this month, Notre Dame signed three-star wide receiver Elijah Burress, the son of former Michigan State star and 14-year NFL wideout Plaxico Burress. That career crossed paths in Pittsburgh with Jerome Bettis, Ryan Clark and Ike Taylor. Betti's son, Jerome Jr., could be one of Notre Dame's next commitments in the class of 2025. Ivan Taylor, Ike's son, is the highest-rated prospect in that group. And Jordan Clark, son of Ryan, transferred from Arizona State to Notre Dame this winter.
Current Notre Dame players and recruits
|Player
|Father
|NFL experience
|
RJ Oben
|
Roman Upper
|
New York Giants (1996-99), Cleveland (2000-01), Tampa (2002-03), San Diego (2004-07)
|
Jordan Clark
|
Ryan Clark
|
NY Giants (2002-03), Washington (2004-05), Pittsburgh (2006-13), Washington (2014)
|
Kennedy Urlacher
|
Brian Urlacher
|
Chicago (2000–2012)
|
Bryce Young
|
Bryant Young
|
San Francisco (1994–2007)
|
James Flanigan
|
Jim Flanigan
|
Chicago (1994–2000), Green Bay (2001), San Francisco (2002), Philadelphia (2003)
|
Ivan Taylor
|
Me Taylor
|
Pittsburg (2003-2014)
|
Elijah Burress
|
Plaxico Burres
|
Pittsburgh (2000-04), NY Giants (2005-08), NY Jets (2011), Pittsburgh (2012-13)
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
Darryl Morrison
|
Washington (1993–1996)
|
Rocco Spindler
|
Marc Spindler
|
Detroit (1990-94), NY Jets (1995-96), Detroit (1997-98)
|
Howard Cross III
|
Howard Cross II
|
NY Giants (1989-2001)
|
Jerome Bettis Jr.*
|
Jerome Bettis
|
Los Angeles/St. Louis (1993-95), Pittsburgh (1996-2005)
*Bettis is an uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2025
This is the school all our fathers attended, Clark said. This place is the mecca of college football, and I think anyone who has played football at a high level walks into the building and sees the attention to detail, sees coach (Al) Golden's ball interference chart, and sees how committed (Marcus) Freeman is with his players. They talk to the position coaches and hear the knowledge that they have, and they want their kids to be in a position to be able to do the things that they did and pursue their dreams.
Kennedy Urlacher, whose father Brian was a Hall of Fame linebacker in Chicago, has the same link in Notre Dame's next recruiting class for James Flanigan, whose father Jim played at Notre Dame before a 10-year NFL career began with the Bears next to Urlacher. Flanagan's time in the pros included one season in San Francisco, where he teamed with Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bryant Young, another Notre Dame graduate.
GO DEEPER
Kennedy Urlacher has a household name, but wants his play to speak for itself in recruiting
Young's son Bryce is now a teammate with Urlacher in Notre Dame's freshman class.
The list goes on. Joe Alt's father, John, was a pro for Kansas City for 13 years. And the father of potential All-America cornerback Benjamin Morrison played three seasons at Washington.
These sons of professionals understand how much tradition is ingrained in the Notre Dame program. And the fathers, who followed a similar path, were able to see what works and what doesn't as they went through college and into the NFL.
The great thing about tradition is that you can make something happen and of course feel it around you, Oben said. Obviously the people who wore the gold before, I think that plays into it a little bit, that you see the side of knowing what's established here, but also making a name for yourself. And knowing that there is a place where you can maximize yourself. Everyone comes here to get the best out of themselves. And I think when you get to a place where everyone is trying to achieve greatness, you just move away from that.
Freeman is part of this too, and not just because of his recruiting charisma. He was briefly a teammate with Urlacher in Chicago, although his NFL career was limited to practice squads. Still, at least Notre Dame's head coach was called up. And he saw football end unceremoniously due to a heart condition and the fact that he did not want to embrace the grind of being a professional football player.
Freeman was the type of player these ultra-successful NFL dads saw go through anonymously as teammates, with most having to quit football before they were ready to give up the game. And that underlines a point Freeman makes in recruiting, which is that there's always a next act after football, ready or not. The NFL dads can appreciate that more than most, even though they were professionals for ten years.
The possibilities here are endless. And I think that's not just on the field, but off the field because we see both sides, Oben said. And obviously my dad and my parents both put the lens forward to see both sides of the world and know that you're not going to play football for the rest of your life. Notre Dame offered this great opportunity for guys in both directions. There are a lot of guys who went here and are teammates with my dad.
Urlacher said: Honestly, I think our parents clearly know that education is as important as football. And for both aspects, there is no better place than Notre Dame.
Ryan Clark got a taste of this about six months before his son entered the transfer portal when he had Freeman on The Pivot podcast, recorded at Notre Dame Stadium with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. The hosts all played in the SEC and then played a combined 33 seasons in the NFL. Freeman was a practice player, but there was plenty of NFL connection for him to connect with Clark on the show.
Jordan Clark admitted that he never actually listened to the episode of the show, but he heard plenty about Freeman and Notre Dame from his father before entering the portal. He looked at Oregon, Florida State and Iowa State before signing with Notre Dame.
My dad had already spoken highly of him and had good feelings about him, so when we got here, it felt natural so quickly, Clark said. I know that if my father trusts you, feels good about you and is willing to bring me here, then you are a good man. It was quite easy to understand what he said and listen to what he said. He was honestly a good guy.
The path from an NFL home to Notre Dame may have been different for Clark than it was for Cross and Oben and their teammates, but they all reached the same destination.
Freeman talks openly during recruiting about how football always ends, telling his story of how the game was taken away from him before he was willing to give it up. And when it comes to recruiting sons of NFL alumni who live the postscript of their athletic careers, it's a pitch that clearly resonates. Notre Dame's selection confirms that.
(Photo by Howard Cross: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
|
