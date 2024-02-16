No. 12 tennis faces for men's No. 4 South Carolina at ITA Indoors





NEW YORK The No. 12 Texas A&M men's tennis team will compete against No. 4 South Carolina at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to kick off the ITA National Indoor Championships at 11 a.m. Friday. Always a tough game against an SEC opponent, head coach Steve Denton said. There is a mutual familiarity between the teams. The match comes down to a few key moments at any point in each match that will determine the outcome. I don't know the outcome, but I know our guys are confident and will play well because they are excited about this tournament. The undefeated Maroon & White (6-0) recorded a 6-1 victory against the ACU Wildcats. The Aggies trailed early after losing the doubles point, but came back to claim all six singles victories. A&M advanced to the ITA Indoors after defeating Auburn and then No. 19 Georgia in Athens during ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Gamecocks defeated Clemson and LSU to advance. A trio of Aggies are listed in the latest ITA singles rankings, with Raphael Perot leading the way at No. 57, Giulio Perego at No. 103 and JC Roddick at No. 114. South Carolina has two players in the top 100, with Toby Samuel at No. 1. 50 and freshman Jelani Sarr at No. 76. This will be the 16th meeting between the Aggies and Gamecocks. South Carolina won the last match between the two in the 2023 SEC Tournament, 4-2. The Gamecocks are 3-3 on the season and are currently on a three-game losing streak. Depending on the outcome of Friday's match vs. South Carolina, the Aggies will face No. 20 Arizona State or No. 2 TCU on Saturday. Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

