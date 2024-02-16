Softball travels to North Carolina for the Charlotte Invitational





CHARLOTTE INVITATIONAL (GAMES 6-10) INFORMATION

Teams:BU, Queens, Charlotte, Canisius

Dates:Friday February 16 – Sunday February 18

Location: Charlotte, NC| Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierSoftball BOSTON After a 5-0 performance in Florida, Boston University's defending Patriot League champion softball team will remain in the South with a visit to the Charlotte Invitational. The Terriers open Friday (Feb. 16) against Queens University with an 11 a.m. start time, followed by a 2 p.m. first pitch against host Charlotte. BU will then hold rematches against the two teams on Saturday (Feb. 17) at the exact same times, with both Charlotte games streaming on ESPN+. Finally, a match against Canisius will take place on Sunday (February 18) at 11am. Both BU and Charlotte are currently receiving votes in the NFCA Top 25 poll, with the 49ers earning the 31st most with 19 and BU at the 33rd with four. TERRIER facts BU started a season 5-0 for the fourth time in program history, having last achieved the feat in 2020.

Named senior Patriot League Player of the Week Lauren Keleher batted .647 with a team-high seven RBIS and nine runs scored. She collected one of BU's three home runs alongside the sophomore Brooke Deppiesse (.375) and graduate student Audrey Sellers (.333).

batted .647 with a team-high seven RBIS and nine runs scored. She collected one of BU's three home runs alongside the sophomore (.375) and graduate student (.333). 2023 All-American and senior Kayla Roncin (.650) finished in third place nationally last year with 92 hits and is currently second with 13 hits with three stolen bases.

(.650) finished in third place nationally last year with 92 hits and is currently second with 13 hits with three stolen bases. Both graduate students Caitlin Coker (.368) and senior Kate Pryor (.313) tied for second on the team with five RBIs apiece.

(.368) and senior (.313) tied for second on the team with five RBIs apiece. Reigning PL Pitcher of the Week and graduate student in the circle Allison Boaz (2-0, SV, 0.82 ERA) pitched a no-hitter against SIUE before finishing with 12 strikeouts in 17.0 innings. Sophomore Kasey Ricard (2-0, 1.24 ERA) totaled 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

(2-0, SV, 0.82 ERA) pitched a no-hitter against SIUE before finishing with 12 strikeouts in 17.0 innings. Sophomore (2-0, 1.24 ERA) totaled 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Graduated student Lizzy Avery (1-0, 3.82 ERA) went 4-for-7 at the plate with a double and two RBIs after going a combined 5-for-27 with three doubles and five RBIs over the past four years.

(1-0, 3.82 ERA) went 4-for-7 at the plate with a double and two RBIs after going a combined 5-for-27 with three doubles and five RBIs over the past four years. BU hit .400 last weekend while holding opponents to .128 with a 13-4 edge in extra-base hits. SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS Queens, 3-2 (Friday, 11 a.m. // Saturday, 2 p.m.) With a 20-26 record and a 10-14 conference mark in the Atlantic Sun's first year as an NCAA Division I member, the Royals went 3-2 at UNCWilmington last weekend. Queens defeated DePaul (3-0) and North Dakota State (3-0) while splitting against Northern Kentucky (2-1, 0-8) and dropping a 1-0 decision to UNCW.

Lindsey DeRoeck hit .308 with an RBI, while Madison Cantoni (.300) delivered a pair of doubles.

Autumn Courtney (2-1, 0.41 ERA) started three of the games, totaling 21 strikeouts in 17.0 innings while holding opponents to a .123 batting average. Jordan Dunn (1-0, 0.78 ERA) struck out five in 9.0 innings.

Overall, Queens hit .168 and held opponents to .175.

The Royals and Terriers meet for the first time ever. Charlotte, 3-2 (Friday, 2 p.m. // Saturday, 2 p.m.) After a 35-23 performance that ended in the 2023 NCAA Regional Finals, Charlotte went 3-2 last weekend in Florida with splits against No. 4 Florida State (6-5, 0-11) and Texas Tech (2- 0, 1-2) in addition to an 8-0 victory over Florida A&M.

Cori Hoffler hit a team-high .357 with a pair of doubles, while Lexi Winters hit .333 with a homer and two RBIs. Arianna Rodi also had a homer and two RBIs.

Charlotte had a total of seven pitchers appear in the circle at least once. Named the 2023 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year thanks to 23 wins after transferring from NC State, Sam Gress is 1-1 with five strikeouts in 11.1 innings to go along with a 1.85 ERA.

Overall, the 49ers hit .220 and held their opponents to .258 this weekend.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 6-1, having won their last four games at home. Charlotte went 11-1 (5) in 2023 behind five home runs after winning a pair of games in 2022, 4-1 (9) and 2-1. The teams parted ways in 2010, with the Terriers last winning in 2010 thanks to a no-hitter by Whitney Tuthill ('12). Canisius, 0-0 (Sunday, 11 a.m.) The defending MAAC regular season champions Golden Griffins will see their first action of 2024 after going 30-16-1 last season and falling just short in the MAAC championship game.

Christie McGee-Ross returns after hitting .403 with five home runs and 25 RBIs to go along with 29 walks for a .506 on-base percentage. Rosie Gomez (.360) hit eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 2023.

Megan Giese (18-7, 2.42 ERA) is the top returning pitcher after striking out 208 in 168.0 innings while holding opponents to .217.

Overall, Canisius hit .301 while holding opponents to .255 with a 39-22 advantage in home runs.

BU is 2-1 all-time after the teams split in South Carolina last season. The Terriers won the very first meeting in 1993 2-1, and then the second meeting last year 9-3, before dropping a 6-5 (9) decision. NEXT ONE BU remains in-state and will compete in the Duke Invitational on Feb. 23-24.

The Terriers will compete against Michigan State, Villanova, Elon and the host Blue Devils.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/2/15/softball-travels-to-north-carolina-for-charlotte-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos