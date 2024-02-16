India vs England LIVE: Cricket Scorecard and Third Test Updates

England's Ben Duckett celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the third cricket Test ” height=”3163″ width=”4744.5″ layout=”responsive” data-hero=”” i-amphtml-ssr=”” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> England's Ben Duckett celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the third cricket Test (AP) Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for all the latest news India made 445 all out in their first innings in the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday. Ben Stokes' side stormed to victory in the first Test, winning by just 28 runs after a masterful 196 from Ollie Pope and an impressive debut from spinner Tom Hartley. But in the second, India fought back with Jasprit Bumrah's pace and skill proving too much for the England batters as the hosts completed a 106-run victory. India also have the advantage in the third Test with Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) hitting hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made 62. For England, Mark Wood shone with the ball, claiming four wickets for 114 runs. The series of five tests has a level of 1-1. Follow the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and find the latest odds and tips here. India vs England LIVE: Third Test Updates Show latest update 1708080309 India vs England Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, to short extra cover for no runs, handled by Sharma. 1708080308 India vs England Mohammed Siraj vs Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump along the track, flicked to pad to backward square leg for 1 run, handled by Patidar. 1708080248 India vs England Mohammed Siraj vs Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside of stump on the back foot defensively, to mid on for no runs, handled by Bumrah. 1708080188 India vs England Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, outside stump drive on the back foot, mistimed to point for 1 run, handled by Yadav. 1708080129 India vs England Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Pope. Standard length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid-wicket for no runs, handled by Khan. 1708080070 India vs England APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Pope. Standard length ball, defending off stump on front foot, strike path to back point for no runs, handled by Yadav, appealed to LBW 1708080012 India vs England FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Pope. Standard length ball, outside off stump on front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. 1708079948 India vs England Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Pope. Standard length ball, working outside off stump on the back foot, leading edge to gully for no runs, handled by Sharma. 1708079888 India vs England FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ollie Pope. Standard length ball, sweeping middle stump on front foot, well timed in the air under control past good leg for 4 runs. 1708079827 India vs England FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, pulling outside off stump on the back foot, well timed in the air under control past deep mid-wicket for 4 runs.

