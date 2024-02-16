2024 Michigan Tech Football Schedule Revealed







HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech football team has unveiled its 2024 schedule, which will feature six home games at Kearly Stadium. The 2024 regular season will include four non-conference games and seven GLIAC matchups. The Huskies open the 102nd football season on Thursday, August 29, traveling to NSIC foe Bemidji State, which closed the season hosting their first-ever second-round playoff game in 2023. It was their third trip in three years. The two teams played 30 times between 1955 and 1993, with the last meeting coming in 1993 when Michigan Tech won 52-23 in Bemidji. In week two, the Black & Gold welcomes RMAC affiliate South Dakota Mines to Kearly Stadium for a home opener on Thursday, September 5. The non-conference schedule continues with a week four matchup against Hillsdale, returning to Kearly Stadium for the second straight year on Saturday, September 12. Michigan Tech heads to UW Oshkosh on Saturday, September 21, before a bye in week five. The league schedule begins in week six when the Huskies host Wayne State on Saturday, October 5. MTU stays at home week seven and welcomes Davenport to Houghton on Saturday, October 12. The Huskies next travel to Ferris State in week eight on Saturday, October 19. Michigan Tech returns home to compete for its 14th straight Miner's Cup in the 22nd episode on Saturday, October 26. The Black & Gold travel to the newest GLIAC branch, Roosevelt, in week ten on Saturday, November 2. Michigan Tech's final home game of the regular season comes in week eleven, hosting Grand Valley State on Saturday, November 9. The Huskies close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Saginaw Valley State. Ticket information and show times will be released at a later date. Complete schedule August 29 – Bemidji State September 5 – South Dakota Mines September 14 – Hillsdale September 21 – at UW-Oshkosh September 28 – DIEN October 5 – Wayne State October 12 – Davenport Oct. 19 – at Ferris State October 26 – Northern Michigan November 2 – at Roosevelt November 9 – Grand Valley State November 16 – Saginaw Valley State

