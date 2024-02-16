Sled hockey jamboree returns to Brookings this weekend





BROOKINGS – While locals and visitors enjoy some relaxation and enjoy the wide selection of indoor and outdoor activities that are part of Frost Fest 2024, approximately 150 athletes, plus their friends and families, come to town looking for some action at the rink at Larson Ice Center, at “Siouxland Sled Hockey: Pucks on the Prairie Jamboree.” “We're hosting a tournament,” said Juli Duden, president of Siouxland Sled Hockey, based in Sioux Center, Iowa. “We have 144 hockey players from all over South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.” The tournament lasts two days on Larson Ice: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Sled hockey is one of the fastest growing para sports,” Duden explains. “It is very popular during the Winter Paralympics.” “Sled hockey is played exactly like traditional standard hockey,” she added. “Instead of wearing skates, the athletes use sleds. And the athletes who play sled hockey have a disability that prevents them from playing standard hockey. “We draw a pretty good radius for our team (Lightning Sled Hockey), athletes from as far south as Omaha, as far north as Watertown, as far east as Spirit Lake (Iowa), as far west as Colome.” Lightning Sled Hockey falls under the umbrella of Siouxland Adaptive Sports, whose website – siouxlandadaptivesports.com – explains some of the basics of sled hockey: It is a sport “perfect for people with physical disabilities and mobility impairments, including spinal cord injuries… and lower body limitations.” . “With sled hockey, young people and adults can play seated hockey in an adaptive sled. Each sled has a specially designed seat, attached to an aluminum frame with two hockey blades underneath. Instead of one stick, players use two shorter sticks. “Sled hockey was invented in Sweden in the early 1960s. In 1964, sled hockey was added as an official Paralympic sport to the Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway.” Siouxland will have both youth and adult divisions coming to Brookings: “We have sled hockey players, the youngest is 3 years old, the oldest is 70, and everything in between,” Duden said. As a venue for all things ice, the Larson Ice Center gets high praise from the president: “Four years ago we hosted our very first sled hockey jamboree in Brookings. We had about 100 players from six different states and we had six different teams. They were all very impressed with the Larson (Ice Center). “All of our athletes use wheelchairs or crutches. Accessibility is also a problem. Larson is the most accessible rink we have been to. It's phenomenal. There are so many little details that an average person wouldn't even recognize, like the fact that the hallways are wider. There is an elevated viewing area where someone in a wheelchair can look over the glass and watch a hockey game. Many ice rinks don't have that. “Even though we are located in Sioux Center, the reason we have our home jamboree (in Brookings) is because the Larson is a phenomenal facility. The city of Brookings and the Brookings Rangers hockey team have been phenomenal in helping make this happen.” Contact John Kubal at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.brookingsregister.com/stories/sled-hockey-jamboree-coming-back-to-brookings-this-weekend,70888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos