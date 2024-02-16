Table tennis: India's Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula achieve stunning wins over Chinese world No. 1 and No. 2 | Sports-others News

On Friday morning in Busan, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula produced something that not many people saw coming. Incredible cannot quite be described as the Indian rowers defeated the top two players in the world, No. 1 Sun Yingsha and No. 2 Wang Yidi, in their respective singles matches at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals 2024 in a group 1 between India and China.

Ultimately, the powerhouses would come through as Manika Batra lost matches No. 2 and 4, while Ayhika couldn't quite pull off another upset against World No. 4 Wang Manyu in the decider. But despite the overall result, the two setbacks marked a monumental morning for the sport. “What an incredible morning,” Olympian Neha Aggarwal Sharma tweeted as India led 2-1. “It is a score we have been waiting for for so many years.”

Only recently in Hangzhou, Ayhika along with her childhood friend Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned the table tennis community and made headlines. The childhood friends from Naihati, who took up table tennis because their mother introduced them to the sport, achieved perhaps the most stunning result for India at the Asian Games. Chinese rowers simply don't lose often, let alone in their own backyard. And so the victory for the unrelated Mukherjees against reigning world champions and then Chinese duo Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarter-finals was seismic. It secured India's first place in women's doubles at the Asian Games.

Scorecard of both matches. (Screenshot)

Then there is Sreeja, who made her mark at the previous multinational event in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games. The national champion had a breakthrough tournament, her gold in mixed doubles with Achanta Sharath Kamal, one of India's most memorable medals of the event. The Telangana youngster has had a busy time lately and is constantly traveling in search of ranking points. Some doubts had crept in as she was unable to make a big impact on the international circuit, but the decision to play a lower level WTT event in Texas proved crucial as she won the title in Corpus Christi. It gave her the belief that she could win an international tournament by beating top players.

Having made their mark on the podium at these two major events in recent years, both Ayhika and Sreeja achieved possibly their biggest victories individually.

First, 26-year-old Ayhika defeated world number 1 Sun Yinghsa in four matches to give India a 1-0 lead. Soon after, Sreeja stunned world number 2 Wang Yidi, who was also on the receiving end of the Mukherjees' upset in Hangzhou in two consecutive matches, putting India in a surreal position against the serial world champions, with a 2-1 lead.

It wasn't until January last year that Ayhika thought her career was over. “I have seen table tennis players forced to retire due to lower back injuries. I thought the same thing would happen to me and that it would be impossible for me to recover from this, Ayhika had said after the bronze in Hangzhou with Sutirtha.

But she showed great grit and determination against Sun in the tie-opener. She pumped her fist as she saved three game points in the opener, winning five in a row to make it 12-10. The second game was one-way traffic as Sun broke through 11-2 and then took a 9-5 lead in Game 3. Ayhika fought back again to win the third game 13-11. In the fourth game, the Indian again finished strong with five points in a row at 6-6. The result was a first-ever defeat for Sun at team world championships for China, according to WTT.

Perfect slab collapsed Ayhika Mukherjee hands Sun Yingsha her first EVER defeat in a team event #ITTFWorlds2024 Can Team India beat the defending champions? #Busan2024 #Table tennis #Pingpong World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 16, 2024

In the second game, Manika Batra took a game from Wang Manyu, but fell in four games. Sreeja came into action next and Wang Yidi was beaten in two games in a row as the Indian produced a forehand masterclass to take the first two games 11-7 and 11-9. Sreeja led 8-2 in the third game and the finish was in sight, but Wang Yidi fought back to take a game point at 10-9. It was the forehand that came to her rescue again as Sreeja made it 10-10, and it would be a great inside-out forehand winner that gave her a match point that she was able to convert. However, there was hardly any celebration for the Indian, but it was a huge win to continue her good run of recent form.

The World Cup in Busan is a crucial event as Indian teams can also qualify for the Olympics if they reach their respective quarter-finals. If India wants to qualify for the Olympics as a team, we need to raise our individual rankings. The deadline for qualification is mid-June, so I am ready to play all tournaments, not just contenders but also feeders, Sreeja had recently told The Indian Express in Goa. Last year in the team championships we lost in the pre-quarterfinals to Chinese Taipei, but this year everyone in the team performed well. Our ranking is also collectively much better, so we were confident that we would make it to Paris.”

The other teams in Group 1 that the Indian women will face are Hungary, Spain and Uzbekistan. Indian men are in Group 3 with Korea, Poland, Chile and New Zealand. The top three from each group advance to the next stage of 24 teams, while the final eight seal their ticket to Paris.