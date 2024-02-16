Sports
Uncharted territory: records broken by young all-rounder
All-rounder Annabel Sutherland has reached even more heights in Test cricket after a stunning double hundred at the WACA
Annabel Sutherland has found herself in a rare atmosphere, achieving the fastest double century in the history of women's Tests after reaching 200 points in an instant on day two at the WACA Ground.
Resuming the 113 after the lunch break, Sutherland continued to punish the tired South African bowling attack, bringing up her 150 shortly after drinks.
There was no stopping the 22-year-old Victorian who continued to escalate.
At 190no with an over left before tea, Sutherland drove Nadine de Klerk for four off the ground, facing three, before hitting another four down the leg side.
Her shot to score 200, off the last ball before the break, was the favorite of the bunch, a sublime, lofty drive across the ground that bounced just inside the boundary rope.
She reached the milestone off just 248 balls, making her the fastest double ton in Women's Test history, breaking Karen Rolton's previous record of 306 balls.
In the process, she also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.
Sutherland was eventually dismissed after tea for 210, the second highest Test score by an Australian woman behind teammate Ellyse Perry's 213no.
Sutherland, who started the day on 54 not out, continued to rewrite the record books as she turned her second Test ton, and her first on home soil, into a double.
While she lost Ashleigh Gardner on 65 after lunch, breaking a 144-run stand, she found another partner in Sophie Molineux, who hit 33 in her Test return and shared in an 86-run seventh-wicket partnership.
Sutherland is the ninth woman to score a double hundred in a Test and the fifth Australian.
Former India captain Mithali Raj was the only younger player to score 200, scoring 214 at the age of 19.
Sutherland had earlier become the first woman to score two centuries at number 6 or below.
Her first Test ton came against England during the Ashes at Trent Bridge last year, where she batted an excellent unbeaten 137 at number 8.
That performance saw the 22-year-old elevated to No. 6 for Australia's final two Tests.
Sutherland is the third youngest woman to hit a total of two or more centuries, after India's Sandhya Agarwal and New Zealand's Emily Drumm, who both achieved the feat at the age of 21.
“I love hitting… it's quite difficult to move up the order in the white ball stuff at the moment so it's nice to just get a chance to hit there and it's a very nice place to hit when you're 'come in and get going,'” Sutherland told Channel Seven as she walked away unbeaten on 113 at lunch.
“The first 20 to 30 balls (yesterday) were probably the most challenging, so I tried to be very precise with which balls I tried to score.
“I felt like I left the ball well outside off stump to get me going.
“We talked a little bit (this morning) about how it feels like you're starting your innings again… I thought they bowled quite well, Klaas has been challenging all day and Nadine de Klerk was also just chipping away.”
Sutherland's innings continued in what is already a remarkable match for Sutherland, who took three wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 76 on Thursday.
CommBank Women's T20I Series vs South Africa
First T20: Australia won by eight wickets
Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets
Third T20: Australia wins by five wickets
CommBank Women's ODI Series vs South Africa
First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets
February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs
Feb. 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)
CommBank Women's Test Match vs South Africa
February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11am
Australia Test Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
South Africa Test Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sun Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chlo Tryon, Delmi Tucker
