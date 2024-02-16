EA Sports College Football 25 will be released this summer, full reveal in May





It's been three years since EA announced it was making a new college football game after a year-long hiatus. Called EA Sports College Football 25, not much has happened about the game since its reveal in terms of updates, but the publisher has broken the silence with a new trailer that confirms a release date and promises a bigger look at the title in the near future. future . The video leans heavily into the skepticism fans have expressed about the existence of College Football, proudly stating, “Yes, the game is real,” while snippets of behind-the-scenes development footage are shown. The snazzy video doesn't do much else, but ends with the promise of a full reveal in May and a summer launch window. EA Sports College Football 25 is being developed by EA Orlando (formerly known as Tiburon), the team behind the Madden games. This will be the publisher's first college football game since the demise of the NCAA Football series, the last of which was released in 2013. The franchise was suspended due to a 2014 federal lawsuit in which the judge ruled that the NCAA's long standing rule banning college athletes from being compensated for their in-game similarities was illegal. With Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rules in place in college sports, players can now get paid for their appearance in advertisements or products. This of course also includes video games. EA Sports has struck a deal with OneTeam Partners to make deals for players to include their NIL in the upcoming game. However, this was met with resistance last summer from school/player licensing agency The Brandr Group, which filed a lawsuit to prevent EA from making such deals with OneTeam Partners. Both entities ultimately reached a settlement in November, dropping the lawsuit (thanks College football headquarters). We don't know which platforms EA Sports College Football 25 will target, but that answer should hopefully come in the bigger May update.

