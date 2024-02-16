Chepow invited to the U-21 U.S. Hockey Selection Camp





DURHAM Duke hockey goalie Kaiya Chepow has been selected to participate in the USA Field Hockey U-21 March Selection Camp following a recent three-day training camp in Charlotte, NC Chepow, a native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, joined the Blue Devils in January after enrolling at Duke for the spring semester. She played her scholastic hockey for Downingtown West High School and her club hockey for the powerful WC Eagles Club. Chepow was a first-team all-region pick this past season and played four years of varsity hockey for Downingtown West, helping her school to four straight Chesmont League titles and a 20-3 overall record in her senior season . Chepow ended her career in great fashion, earning second-team all-league recognition and first-team all-state and all-territory honors. On the international stage, the rookie goaltender is a member of the U-18 US National Team. Freshman and fellow WC Eagles alum Maggie Kondrath and incoming freshmen Madison beach are among the players who have been granted an injury waiver for the camp and will have the opportunity to attend the March tryout. The U-21 March Selection Camp will see the squad further returned to the training pool ahead of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). The U-21 USWNT will compete at the JPAC 2024 in Surrey from June 26 to July 12, Canada. The Junior Eagles will have their next training camp at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, NC from March 22-24, with subsequent camps scheduled for April 5-7, May 17-19 and mid-June. To stay up to date on Blue Devils hockey, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/2/15/DukeFH.” Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information please visit 100.duke.edu #Good week

