Malik's Career Best 64 Puts Wildcats in Second Place to Open John A. Burns Intercollegiate





LIHUE, Hawaii Behind a career-low 64 from the sophomore Yannick Malik 9 Arizona Men's Golf opened the John A. Burns Intercollegiate with a round of 10 under par and ended the first day in a tie for second place. The Wildcats were at their best on the first nine holes, shooting 12 under as a team. Malik's 8-under performance included a bogey-free round, in which he bested his previous career low by four strokes and finished Thursday's opening round as the tournament's outright leader. “Hats off to Yannick today for going out and putting in a very impressive run as he continues a very strong second season,” said the head coach Jim Anderson . “Yannick was rock solid all day and set a great tone for the rest of the team. He and Zach gave us top-12 scores today, but this group is hungry for more. We left some shots on the back nine that I know that we will correct in tomorrow's round.” Malik's bogey-free scorecard on Thursday marks the third consecutive round in which a Wildcat has posted a clean sheet since Tiger Christensen final round at the Arizona NIT and Filip Jakubcik in the second round. Sophomore Zach Pollo who carded Arizona's only eagle of the day on the 519-yard sixth hole, closed the opening round with a 3-under round of 69, leaving him tied for 12the. Pollo found his groove in the middle of his round with six birdies and the eagle on holes four through 13. His birdie on the 13e hole marked his third straight birdie. Arizona is tied for second at 10 under par, alongside Washington State and the Grand Canyon. The field is trailing Long Beach State, which opened the tournament with an opening round of 15 under par.

