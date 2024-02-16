Louie Matsakis has been named head sprint football coach at Caldwell University – Caldwell University





Louie Matsakis, who spent seven years as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky, has been named head coach of Caldwell University Sprint Football, assistant vice president/director of athletics Mark A. Corino announced today. Matsakis will become the program's third head coach as it enters its eighth year in the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) in 2024. Matsakis was a special teams analyst for Kentucky from 2016 to 2022. There, he coordinated all aspects of the program's outstanding special teams unit, which led the NCAA in net points in 2019, starring Ray Guy Award winner Max Duffy. During Matsakis' tenure, the Wildcats advanced to seven consecutive bowl games, winning four in a row. His special teams were a big part of that streak, including two punt returns for TD in 2018, 11 blocked punts and six special teams touchdowns. “We are fortunate to have someone with Louie Matsakis' college football background and connections who can take our sprint football program to the top of the CSFL,” said Corino. “He has coached at the highest levels of collegiate football, and we were even more impressed with him as a person, his passion for the game and his dedication to the success of our student-athletes. We welcome Coach Louie and Cori and their three children to the Caldwell University family.” “This is an exciting time for me and my family, and I look forward to getting started right away and building on the success the Caldwell University Sprint Football program has experienced,” said Matsakis, who will also serving as athletics director. administrator for the department. “I have spent a lot of time recruiting the New Jersey prep scene, and I am confident that we can attract many of the region's top student-athletes and take the program to even greater heights both on the field as outside.” Prior to his time at Kentucky, Shadyside, Ohio, he served in various roles during three stints totaling seven years at the University of Kansas, the last as chief of staff and director of player personnel for the Jayhawks. He also worked in various positions at Youngstown State University, Capital (Ohio) University, Texas State University and Texas Tech University, where he began his coaching career under Mike Leach after graduating from Emporia State (Kan.) University with a B.S. Finance in 2000. He also received an MA in Christian Ministry from Liberty University. “Louie will be a great head coach,” University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “He was instrumental in the development of our players during his time on my staff at Kentucky, especially on special teams. The players loved him and with his knowledge of the game, Caldwell will be in good hands.” Matsakis takes over Caldwell University Sprint Football following the retirement of Jim Kelly, who led the Cougars for the past six years. The Cougars put together back-to-back 5-2 seasons and CSFL North Division finishes in second place during Kelly's time at Caldwell. Over the past three years, CU is 12-8 (.600). In addition to recruiting extensively in New Jersey, Matsakis has another tie to the state: His brother Jim is the head coach at Jefferson High School in Morris County. Matsakis and his wife Cori have three children: sons Michael, 16, and Nicholas, 14, and daughter Maia, 12.

