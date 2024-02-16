The future looks bright: Cowboy tennis is off to a solid start heading into the midseason | Sport





The Cowboys are gearing up for the offseason. With March approaching, the OSU men's tennis team is preparing for the second phase of the season. The Cowboys are 8-2 halfway throughthrough February andhave racked up impressive wins to back up their record. For the first time since 2020, the Cowboys defeated a top-five opponent in No. 5 USC, 6-1. The Cowboys also defeated Middle Tennessee 4-2 and had two 7-0 sweeps against Saint Louis and Oral Roberts on the same Saturday. The program is building and moving in the right direction, coach Dustin Taylor said. You'll see glimpses of it over the last three years… The fall results these guys had, three guys in the top 50 at some point during the season in the singles rankings, a top-20 doubles team, and then to carry it over to the double competition season. It's taking a long time and hopefully people realize that. The future is bright. They see that this is just the beginning. In the third year of the Taylor era, the Cowboys have emerged as some of the best tennis players in the country. Taylor has said this team is the deepest roster he has had since coaching the Cowboys. Tyler Zink and Alex Garcia, who Taylor brought to OSU his freshman year, have risen to No. 21 and No. 32 in the ITA Men Tennis Singles Rankings. Zink and Garcia aren't the only stars on this team. Freshman Erik Schiessl and senior Isaac Becroft played in eight of 10 games this season and both remain undefeated. Garcia said if the team wants to continue to dominate, it must continue working on its priorities. If the physicality is lacking, maybe take care of the body and get off the field a little more, Garcia said. Just keep doing what we do. Everybody is different. So just keeping the momentum going and understanding that we don't all have to do the same thing. Every man has his priorities. Just keep doing what we're doing and we'll have to be good. [email protected]

