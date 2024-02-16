JMU wins regular season record with 83-63 win over Georgia State





Next game: South Georgia 2/17/2024 | 6 p.m ESPN+ February 17 (Sat) / 6pm South Georgia History HARRISONBURG, Va. The James Madison men's basketball team set a new program record for regular season wins when they earned their 23rd win of the season with an 83-63 win over Georgia State Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Atlanta residents Terrence Edwards Jr. And TJ Bickerstaff each had 20-point nights, scoring 28 and 21 points respectively for the Dukes. Bickerstaff and Noah Freidel had a team-high nine rebounds while he was a freshman Jaylen Carey scored ten points to finish the JMU players in double figures. JMU (23-3, 10-3 SBC) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first five minutes of play and built it to a 31-point lead in the first half (43-12) with another 17-2 while wire taking the lead down to the wire in a home win. Julian Mackey had a career and team-high 18 points, while Leslie Nkereuwem also reached his season high with 15 points to lead Georgia State. Malik Ferguson added 12 points. The Panthers had 11-0 runs in both halves but couldn't erase the deficit on the road. How it happened

1st Half JMU opened the game on a 17-0 run, making the first seven shots of the game. The Dukes' defense held Georgia State 0-for-10 in its first ten tries.

Jaylen Carey scored five straight points, including his fourth three-pointer of the season.

scored five straight points, including his fourth three-pointer of the season. Georgia State found rhythm and made four of their next six shots, but the Dukes scored nine more in a row to make it 35-10. This was extended as part of a 17-2 run over four minutes.

Carey hit another three-pointer and added another layup with a strong finish underneath. This gave the Dukes a 31-point lead (43-12).

GSU went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to a 20-point game (43-23).

TJ Bickerstaff followed up a JMU miss with a putback jam. Edwards Jr. finished at the rim for two more points on the next trip down the field, giving him 16 points in the first half and taking the Dukes to the break with a 51-26 lead.

followed up a JMU miss with a putback jam. Edwards Jr. finished at the rim for two more points on the next trip down the field, giving him 16 points in the first half and taking the Dukes to the break with a 51-26 lead. JMU held the Panthers to just 27.6 percent in the first 20 minutes of action (8-for-29). 2NL Half After scoring twelve points in the first half, TJ Bickerstaff scored the first six points of the second half for JMU.

scored the first six points of the second half for JMU. Georgia State hit five of their first eight shots, and the teams were tied 11-11 in the second half heading into the first media timeout.

JMU built back to a 29-point lead, 62-33, but the Panthers outscored the Dukes 30-21 from this point on.

Over the next eight minutes, Nkereuwem scored 11 points for GSU. The Panthers shot 61 percent (11 of 18) in the second half and outscored the Dukes 26-15. JMU shot just 36.4 percent for the half (4-11).

After building its largest lead of the second half, JMU was outscored 20-4 by GSU.

The Dukes then had a nine-minute stretch where they missed seven straight field goals as GSU made it a 75-61 game.

Terrence Edwards Jr. hit a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down to give the Dukes their first field goal in nearly 10 minutes. Julien Houten followed that up and also hit a three on the next trip down the field to make it another 20-point game. This would round out the scoring for both sides. Other notes JMU won its third straight game against Georgia State and improved to 8-9 against the Panthers.

The Dukes recorded their 23rd win, surpassing the 1981-82 team for most regular season wins.

JMU's 51 first-half points mark the eighth time they have scored 50 or more points in a half this season.

Edwards Jr. finished with 28 points, including a perfect 12 of 12 from the charity stripe. The redshirt junior leads the team with 17 points per game and scores 20 or more points for the seventh time this season.

Carey finished with 10 points and a career-high two three-pointers.

JMU scored the first 17 points of the game, leading for all 40 minutes and by as many as 31 (43-12) with 4:12 left in the first half.

Julien Houten went 1-for-1 from behind the arc and leads JMU with a three-point percentage this season at 39.3.

went 1-for-1 from behind the arc and leads JMU with a three-point percentage this season at 39.3. The Dukes' 28 made free throws are a season-high, surpassing their previous record of 24 at Kent State on Nov. 9. Their 90.3 percent from the charity stripe was also the team's best result this season.

JMU had a slight edge in rebounds (35-29), points in the paint (34-24) and steals (11-9). What's next The Dukes will honor seven players as part of their Senior Day celebration as they host Georgia Southern on Saturday at 6 p.m.

