New York developer thinks of tennis courts instead of skyscrapers

Vornado Real Estate Trustis considering tennis courts for the U.S. Open as a temporary replacement for a skyscraper near Madison Square Garden as the real estate developer faces what its CEO called an office apocalypse.

The area where the 61-story Manhattan office tower was planned could also become the site of basketball courts, New York Fashion Week or even a giant billboard measuring 150 feet high and 197 feet wide, according to an online site.promotional brochure.

The new office tower would replace Hotel Pennsylvania, which was closed and demolished during the pandemic. But Vornado shelved the tower plan last year, along with parts of the massive redevelopment plan to redesign Penn Station, in the wake of high interest rates and the shift to working from home.causes a crisisin the commercial real estate market.

A spokesperson for Vornado said the renderings in the presentation were for conceptual purposes.

We are currently considering a number of possible interim options for the Hotel Pennsylvania location, the spokesperson said.

Crains New York previously reported on the brochure.

There is a total blacklist of offices in the capital markets, CEO Steven Roth said on an earnings call earlier this week, leading to an office apocalypse in the central business district. He said the site where the tower was planned, known as PENN 15, has now been completely razed.

If Vornado's new plans are in line with existing permits, known as a general project plan, they could move quickly, said Casey Berkovitz, press secretary at the Department of City Planning. It makes sense that they would want to do something with the space in the short term, he said.

The brochure states that the flattened space offers a wide range of scenarios for brand activations and events, including basketball activation with NCAA-sized courts, a tennis brand, a large indoor tent setup or an outdoor concert venue.

With help from Katherine Chiglinsky