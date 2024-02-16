Valley News – After a slow start, Hanover hockey boys know how to win

WEST LEBANON Dick Dodds stood outside the Hanover High boys hockey locker room at Campion Rink Wednesday night and paused before answering how he would describe his team's 5-4 loss to Nashua North-Souhegan.

Mind-boggling, said the 43-year-old bank boss, a man who has seen just about everything that can happen on an ice rink. It was a special teams battle. The lines all got mixed up and I'm proud that the kids were able to play a game like this.

The teams committed 11 penalties each during a two-hour clash filled with grappling, grabbing and baton swinging. The action was filled with stumbling and falling and overthrown fighters. Only four fouls were called for front kicking, the rest mainly for stick violations.

The officials told us halfway through the game that they were going to call everything off, Hanover co-captain Jack Wilkinson said. We had to adapt to that and we just passed this team.

A night after ending visiting Concord's 56-game regular-season undefeated streak, the Bears (10-5-0 league, 12-6-0 overall) hosted a foe further down the standings. The Saber Titans (6-8-0) gave a good account of themselves in one of the more unusual games at Campion in years.

Wilkinson's goal with 11 minutes remaining proved to be the game-winner, boosting Hanover's hopes of staying in fourth place or better and earning a first-round bye in the upcoming NHIAA Division I playoffs and the right to organize a second round match. The Bears have won nine state titles, most recently in 2018.

Hanover started the season 0-3-0 before rallying to win two of three games at the Manchester holiday tournament, including an upset of Concord, winner of three of the last four DI state titles. From there, the Bears have won 10 of 12 matches, often led by the strength of Wilkinson and the high motor, agility and nose for the net of classmate Wyatt Seelig.

“We turned our lines and we gave it our best shot,” Wilkinson said. We want to win this thing more than any other team, and we have the skills and the heart to do it.

Dodds said a team with only four seniors needed time to develop, but started the season against Bedford, Bishop Guertin and Bow and lost two of those three games by one goal. Hanover has improved tremendously under the veteran coach, his son Alex and former Bears goaltender Harris LaRock.

“We were a pretty young group coming into the season, and it took the kids about a month to realize they were pretty good,” Dick Dodds said. We really picked up our forecheck this past month, and that's kind of become our identity. When we're buzzing low, it's fun to watch.

Putting Trevor Lichtenstein back on defense gave the blue line a smart, steady presence, despite the senior having never played the position before. Dodds noted that Hanover still struggles with transition defense, those instances when a turnover or loose puck gives opponents a chance to run up the ice with the Bears back on their heels.

Nearly all of their goals came when we lost the puck in the offensive zone and one of their speedy players brought the puck to the other side, Dodds said. We found it difficult to deal with that.

Henry Cotter's rebound goal opened Wednesday's scoring in the sixth minute. The hosts went into the first break tied at 1-1 after conceding a goal 41 seconds before half-time while leading with two men.

In the second period, Hannover took a 3-1 lead after a pair of Seelig attacks, before the visitors made it 3-2. Cotter scored on a slam from the left point, but the Saber Titans capitalized on a two-on-one break to pull within 4-3 a minute before the stanza ended.

Wilkinson's shorthanded goal in the third period seemed like just an insurance policy, but Nashua North-Souhegan kept the game tight, pulling within 5-4 with six minutes to play.

“Concord was a super tough game and we put our hearts and legs into it,” Wilkinson said. We were quite tired when we started this. We thought we could play with those top teams, but now we know we can and will show that in the play-offs.

Comments: The Seelig family brought their German Shepherd onto the ice for a pre-game senior photo with son Wyatt. The game lasted so long that the Lebanon High girls teams were delayed half an hour after practice. Before the original Nashua High was split into North and South versions in 2004, it won two state boys hockey titles and finished second. Neither North nor South have reached the final since. Wilkinson said he is exploring the possibility of playing junior hockey next winter. Hanover has handed Concord its only two losses this season, losing twice to Bedford (6-8-0).

