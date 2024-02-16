China survives women's team opening match in Busan Table Tennis World-Xinhua

Wang Manyu of China serves against Ayhika Mukherjee of India during the women's team group stage at the 2024 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, February 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Several medal contenders started their campaign triumphantly as China had to endure full sets before trailing India in the women's team's opening match at the final of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Opened here on Friday.

Sparked by Ayhika Mukherjee's stunning win over Sun Yingsha at world number 155, India pushed China to the limit before finally falling to the reigning champions.

Characterized by anti-spin rubber on her backhand, Mukherjee used her defensive game to upset Sun 12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6.

“This is the best win of my life,” said an excited Mukherjee.

Wang Manyu helped China restore parity with an 11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7 win over India's top-ranked Manika Batra.

Sreeja Akula makes a return against Wang Yidi during the China-India match. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

India regained the lead with another surprise victory as 49th-ranked Sreeja Akula defeated Wang Yidi, who is 47 places higher than her in the world rankings, 11-7, 11-9, 13-11.

With the Chinese side on the line, Sun got her form back on track as she took on 36th-ranked Batra and emerged victorious 11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9.

In the deciding match, Wang Manyu scored her second point of the day to triumph 11-9, 13-11, 11-6 against Mukherjee.

Host nation South Korea achieved a more comfortable victory, not dropping a set in its win over Italy.

After Jeon Ji-hee's victory over Debora Vivarelli, Shin Yu-bin and Lee Zi-on added to the crowd's joy at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center with their respective victories.

Led by world number 5 Hina Hayata, Japan showed their class entering the event in Busan with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg, which was captained by 60-year-old Ni Xialian.

Competing against Miwa Harimoto, who is 45 years her junior, Ni lost 12-10, 11-3, 11-8.

“I knew she is an excellent player and that it would be a tough match, but I still wanted to try. Unfortunately, I didn't get a win in the first game,” Ni said.

Hong Kong and China defeated Austria 3-1, while Chinese Taipei defeated Thailand 3-1.

On the men's side, China faced little resistance in initiating its title defense, gaining the upper hand over Belgium in straight sets.

Fan Zhendong takes on Cedric Nuytinck during the men's team group stage match between China and Belgium during the final of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships on February 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong set the pace for China's victory, beating Cedric Nuytinck 11-5, 11-6, 11-6.

Second-ranked Wang Chuqin extended the defending champion's lead to two sets after surpassing Adrien Rassenfosse in consecutive matches.

After an 11-8 win in the first game, Wang was dragged into a fiercer second game with technical miscues leading to a break in the match for a few minutes. Wang built an early lead and saw his lead surrendered after conceding several points in a row to trail 9-10 as he regrouped to triumph 13-11. Then Wang marched on to seal the deal, finishing 11-4 in the third game.

“That [incident in the second game] was only part of the match, so I did my best not to be affected by it and keep my focus on the match,” Wang explained.

Chinese veteran Ma Long closed the match by beating Martin Allegro 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7.

The 35-year-old Ma participated in his ninth table tennis team world and hoped to achieve the best result through the utmost efforts. “I just wanted to finally win with my team,” he noted.

Japan had a 3-0 walkover against Nigeria, who withdrew from the match after its lynchpin Quadri Aruna announced on the social media platform that he would not participate in the tournament due to food poisoning.

“Unfortunately I will not be participating in the World Championships in Busan as I am seriously ill due to food poisoning. I wish the team the best of luck,” wrote the twelfth seeded Nigerian.

Felix and Alexis Lebrun combined to lead France to a 3-1 victory over Denmark, while Germany, runners-up in the last two editions, did not miss a game on their way to a thumping against the United States.

Also on Friday, Jang Woo-jin scored two points as South Korea defeated Poland 3-1, and Truls Moregard-led Sweden defeated Slovakia 3-0.

China will meet Uzbekistan in the women's group and Cuba in the men's event on Saturday.