Sports
2024 NCAA Baseball Brackets: Men's College World Series Scores, Schedule
Below you will find all information regarding the 2024 NCAA DI Baseball Tournament, including the 2024 Men's College World Series.
The 2023 Men's College World Series came to an end when LSU defeated Florida 18-4 in the deciding game of the finals to win its seventh national championship.
Complete schedules and results from the NCAA Regional, Super Regional and 2024 Men's College World Series are below.
- Show selection: Monday, May 27 at 12:00 PM ET | ESPN2/ESPNU
- Regionals: Friday-Monday,May 31 – June 3
- Super regionals: Friday-Sunday June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday June 8-10
- First day of MCWS games:Get startedFriday June 14
- MCWS finals:Saturday-Monday June 22-23/24
14th of June
- Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 2:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 15
- Game 3: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 4:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 16
- Game 5: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 6:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 17
- Game 7: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 8:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 18
- Game 9: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 10:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 19
- Game 11: TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | ESPN
- Game 12:TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 20
- Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs TBD, 2:00 PM | To be determined
- Game 14 (if necessary):TBD vs. TBD, 7:00 PM | To be determined
June 22
- MCWS Endgame 1: TBD versus TBA, 7:00 PM | ESPN
June 23
- MCWS Endgame 2: TBD vs. to be determined, 3 p.m. | ESPN
24th of June
- MCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD versus TBA, 7:00 PM | ESPN
BasketballChampionship: future dates
|REGIONALS
|SUPER REGIONALS
|MCWS
|2025
|May 30 – June 2
|June 6-8 or June 7-9
|June 13-22/23
MCWS HISTORY: Most Winning Coaches|Most Titles|Most Appearances|Conferences most represented
Here you can read more about how the tournament works:
What is the difference between the Division I Baseball Tournament and the College World Series?
The NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament is a 64-team tournament that begins in May. After two rounds (each consisting of several matches), there are only eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where teams compete in two groups, with the winners of each meeting advancing to the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.
When did the College World Series start?
The first-ever NCAA Division I baseball tournament took place in 1947 and would hardly be recognized as the same tournament today. The 1947 tournament featured only eight teams, which were divided into two single-elimination groups of four teams. The two winners California and Yale then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated at the inaugural CWS, defeating Yale to capture its first title.
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: the automatic berths and the at-large selections. Since 2014, in a typical annual allocation, 31 conference champions receive automatic berths and 33 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
Men's College World Serieschamps since 1947
California defeated Yale in the first-ever Men's College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas cemented itself as the first consecutive champions by winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season, Texas won its second championship and opened Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
Here is a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event's 73-year history. Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series in straight games against Oklahoma.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|SITE
|2023
|LSU (54-17)
|Jay Johnson
|18-4
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2022
|Ole Miss (42-23)
|Mike White
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|2021
|Mississippi State (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Korbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Korbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|*UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|The state of Mississippi
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|*Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|*Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|*Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|State of Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|*Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|*Peperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|State of Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gen. Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquis
|9-4
|State of Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquis
|9-5
|State of Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|*Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|State of Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|State of Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texel (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|State of Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|State of Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|State of Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|State of Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|State of Ohio
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Saint Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|State of Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wakebos (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hello” Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Visser
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|*Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texel (27-6)
|Bib Falk
|3-0
|Washington state
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|*Texas (23-7)
|Bib Falk
|10-3
|Wake up forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Barry himself
|9-2
|Jale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (10/31)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Jale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Denotes undefeated teams in College World Series play.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2024-02-16/2024-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule
