Live cricket scores, updates, Ravichandran Ashwin and India punished five runs

Five runs were added to England's total before the tourists had even seen a ball, after India were awarded a stunning penalty in mid-innings.

India was hit with a five-run penalty in the third Test of its series against England on Friday after two batters walked through the protected area of ​​the field during the hosts' innings.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given a final warning on Thursday for running across the field during his knock of 112 in his fourth Test century.

Watch India v England LIVE and exclusively on Fox Sports available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >

Facing England spinner Rehan Ahmed on Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin defended the ball in the covers and made a run through the middle of the field before retreating to his crease.

Ashwin was then seen making gestures and having a conversation with referee Joel Wilson on the morning of day two in Rajkot.

He is not happy with the referee. He is protesting, said former England spinner Graeme Swann in a commentary.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Indian Ravichandran Ashwin. Photo: Punit PARANJPE Source: AFP

But he did run straight onto the field.

You are not allowed to stand in the middle of the field and I am sorry Mr. Ashwin, you are caught right there.

Ashwin tried to plead his case to Wilson, who then put his arm around the batsman's shoulder and signaled five to signal the penalty.

It means that as a result of the foul, England will start the first innings 0-5 without facing the ball.

Wow. This is the second time I have seen this happen, said commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

We told you last time yesterday, when Jadeja ran off the pitch, that this was the final warning.

So with that gesture and signal from the referee we can confirm that it is five penalty points.

Legendary India spinner and ex-captain Anil Kumble said the umpires made the right call.

The referees have that area to themselves. You can't go there, it's forbidden, Kumble said during the lunch break.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Jadeja 100 mocked after run out shocker | 01:12

There were warnings yesterday. But he (Ashwin) probably didn't realize that there were already warnings, so that could be one of the reasons why he had a conversation with the referee.

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell joked on BBC Radio: Ashwin is wearing the long spikes and running onto the field, something only a good spinner would do.

Under the laws of cricket, intentional or avoidable damage to the pitch is an offense.

A batter is deemed to have caused avoidable harm if one of the umpires believes his/her presence on the field is without reasonable cause, the laws state.

The incident took place at the start of Ashwin and debutant India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurels promising an eighth-wicket partnership.