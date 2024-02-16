Alabama football is losing significant ground in the way-too-early Top 25





Since loss of Michigan in the semifinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, the Alabama football program has been through a lot. Nick Saban has retired, there were some significant departures through the transfer portal and a few 2024 commits decided to sign elsewhere. All that and more has made ESPN tired of the Crimson Tide. While there have been many negative events, it is important to remember that there is also a lot of positive news. New head coach Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, he has hired a strong staff and has had some impressive successes through the transfer portal and recruiting trail. ESPN's original, way-too-early Top 25 for the 2024 college football season ranked Alabama at No. 4, but that is no longer the case. In the latest updated rankingsthe Crimson Tide has fallen to No. 9, making the DeBoers team the fifth-highest ranked SEC team. There's no point complaining about a top-10 finish, but being fifth in the conference the Tide just won last season is interesting. ESPN's Marco Schlabach writes: Alabama's transition under former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was already rocky, with Downs and highly regarded quarterback Julian Sayin transferring to Ohio State, Bond and tight end Amari Niblack jumping to Texas, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor returning home to Iowa and several players left for the United States. N.F.L. To make matters worse, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff took jobs with the Seattle Seahawks last week. The Sabans dynasty wasn't built on Tinkertoys, so the Crimson Tide will do well in the long run. The Crimson Tides 2024 season and the Kale-DeBoer era begin Aug. 31 in Tuscaloosa against Western Kentucky. We don't know where Alabama will be ranked to start the season, and we don't know what to expect from this team. However, the standard is still to compete for the conference title and a national championship. Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses. Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of news, notes and opinions in Alabama. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM. The story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

