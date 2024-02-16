Ireland, India and Fulton connect their hockey teams

Long before he took charge of the Indian men's team, Craig Fulton had made a major impact in the hockey world – as head coach of the Ireland men's team. Almost ten years ago, Fulton took over the Irish team and achieved great results, allowing them to qualify for the Olympic Games (2016, Rio) after more than a hundred years and two years later the World Cup qualification (2018, India). His performances with the team won him the FIH Coach of the Year award in 2015.

After four years with Ireland, Fulton left to become assistant coach of the highly successful Belgian team and without him the Irish missed the subsequent Olympic Games and World Cup qualification.

For Irish players like captain Sean Murray and Daragh Walsh, who are now back in India for the FIH Pro League, representing their country at the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar was the most cherished moment of their hockey careers.

“India is definitely my favorite place to play hockey. Nowhere else in the world is like that. The stadiums are great, the people are great. I'm looking forward to playing in the monster stadium (in Rourkela) that everyone is talking about, Murray told ESPN.

Murray has now made more than 100 caps for Ireland, but it was Fulton who first called him up to the senior national team. The Irish players address their ex-coach by his nickname Ned, which was given to Fulton by a teammate during his playing days. Thanks to Fulton's family friend, NED even became an acronym for Never-Ending Dream.

According to Fulton, the never-ending dream part came from an old housemate when he was in England during his playing days. The coach, who runs a company called Nedstar, adopted the three words as his business slogan.

“Ned brought me for my first cap. He's a great coach, it's great to see him doing so well for Hockey India too. He took the boys from 15th in the world to the top 10 and qualifying for the Olympic Games in Rio. a great coach and also a great person,” said Murray.

Sean Murray, ice hockey captain of Ireland Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Ireland captain praised Fulton's coaching and character, which they are still trying to deliver on the pitch. “I think, in addition to his tactical knowledge, he's fantastic with the details, his character, he's been there, he's played at the highest level and he's done it all himself. He's got that dog in him, to go for it make sure we solve the problems.” games, which he really brought to the Irish team [always used to say] 'Attack wins games, but defense wins tournaments.' The goals will come to win the games as long as you close the back door,” Murray said.

India is seeing the effects of this Fulton philosophy, best exhibited by the Indian team on their way to Hangzhou Asian Games gold.

Meanwhile, Ireland is back on track after the tough years that immediately followed Fulton's departure. They have qualified for the Paris Olympics and will now play the top teams in the FIH Pro League after South Africa dropped out.

Their start to the Pro League season was difficult, with three defeats in three games in Bhubaneswar, after conceding fourteen goals (5-0 against Australia, 5-1 against the Netherlands and 4-2 against Spain). The team will be hoping to make big improvements in the coming matches, starting with one against India in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Fulton said that although he had met his former Irish wards at the hotel and exchanged pleasantries (and especially after India's 6-4 defeat to Australia on Thursday), he will now work hard to continue India's winning momentum against his former team regain.