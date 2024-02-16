Connect with us

Sports

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Predictions After Revealing First Top 16

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Predictions After Revealing First Top 16

 


Autumn Johnson has released a new set of March Madness women's basketball predictions after the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released the first of two top 16 rankings of the season. Reflecting the committee's rankings, Johnson selected South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado as No. 1 seeds.

The second top 16 of the season is scheduled for February 29.

MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Here's a look at Johnson's predicted field of 68 teams, made immediately after the season announcement.

2024 March Madness predictions for women

SEED ALBANIA 1 PORTLAND 2 ALBANIA 3 PORTLAND 4
1 South Carolina Stanford State of Ohio Colorado
16 High point Chattanooga/Sacred Heart Norfolk State Lamar/Little Rock
8 Nebraska The state of Mississippi Princeton Penn State
9 Washington state State of Florida Be madam Miami (Fla.)
5 Gonzaga Our lady Syracuse Utah
12 Florida Gulf Coast Middle Tennessee Fairfield Drake
4 Louisville Indiana LSU State of Kansas
13 Stony Brook Ball stands North Texas Richmond
6 Baylor West Virginia Oklahoma Creighton
11 Texas A&M/Michigan Vanderbilt/Villanova St. John's The state of Iowa
3 UConn State of Oregon USC Virginia technology
14 State of South Dakota Grand Canyon Northern Arizona Hawaii
7 North Carolina UNLV State of Michigan Duke
10 Cleveland State Marquette Tennessee Alabama
2 UCLA Texas NC State Iowa
15 Jackson stands Marshall Holy Cross UAlbany

Last four in: Texas A&M, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Michigan
First four out:Maryland, Auburn, Kansas, Green Bay

RECORD BREAKING: Caitlin Clark cements her name in WCBB history as the all-time leading scorer

Conferences with multiple teams in the bracket

CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS
ACC 9 Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
SEC 8 Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Big Ten 7 Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
Pac 12 7 Colorado, Oregon State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Big 12 6 Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia
Big East 5 Creighton, Marquette, St. John's, UConn, Villanova

SCOREBOARDS: Checklive scores and stats throughout the season

Autumn Johnson's Automatic Qualifiers

Automatic qualifications Teams
America East UAlbany
AAC North Texas
A-10 Richmond
ACC Virginia technology
I LIVE Florida Gulf Coast
Big 12 Oklahoma
Big East UConn
Big sky Northern Arizona
Great South High point
Big Ten State of Ohio
Great West Hawaii
CAA Stony Brook
STUFF Middle Tennessee state
Horizon Cleveland State
Ivy Princeton
MAAC Fairfield
MAC Ball stands
MEAC Norfolk State
Missouri Valley Drake
Mountain West UNLV
Northeast Sacred Heart
Ohio Valley Small stone
Pac 12 Stanford
Patriot Holy Cross
SEC South Carolina
Southern Chattanooga
Southland Lamar
SWAC Jackson stands
Top League State of South Dakota
Sun belt Marshall
WCC Gonzaga
WAC Grand Canyon

Be like 22 why Caitlin Clark's already historic legacy is just beginning

Caitlin Clark's historic basketball career, marked by breathtaking performances and an iconic presence, culminated on Thursday night. This is why her legacy is just beginning.

READ MORE

Caitlin Clark breaks Iowa women's single-game scoring record on historic night

Caitlin Clark wrote her name into the history books early Thursday, surpassing Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in DI women's basketball history. But that wasn't the only record she broke.

READ MORE

The Caitlin Clark Effect

How Caitlin Clark captivated the country on her way to the NCAA record books.

READ MORE

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-women/article/2024-02-16/2024-ncaa-womens-basketball-tournament-predictions-after-first-top-16-reveal

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: