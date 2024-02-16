



Part





Autumn Johnson has released a new set of March Madness women's basketball predictions after the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released the first of two top 16 rankings of the season. Reflecting the committee's rankings, Johnson selected South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado as No. 1 seeds. The second top 16 of the season is scheduled for February 29. MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Here's a look at Johnson's predicted field of 68 teams, made immediately after the season announcement. 2024 March Madness predictions for women SEED ALBANIA 1 PORTLAND 2 ALBANIA 3 PORTLAND 4 1 South Carolina Stanford State of Ohio Colorado 16 High point Chattanooga/Sacred Heart Norfolk State Lamar/Little Rock 8 Nebraska The state of Mississippi Princeton Penn State 9 Washington state State of Florida Be madam Miami (Fla.) 5 Gonzaga Our lady Syracuse Utah 12 Florida Gulf Coast Middle Tennessee Fairfield Drake 4 Louisville Indiana LSU State of Kansas 13 Stony Brook Ball stands North Texas Richmond 6 Baylor West Virginia Oklahoma Creighton 11 Texas A&M/Michigan Vanderbilt/Villanova St. John's The state of Iowa 3 UConn State of Oregon USC Virginia technology 14 State of South Dakota Grand Canyon Northern Arizona Hawaii 7 North Carolina UNLV State of Michigan Duke 10 Cleveland State Marquette Tennessee Alabama 2 UCLA Texas NC State Iowa 15 Jackson stands Marshall Holy Cross UAlbany Last four in: Texas A&M, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Michigan

First four out:Maryland, Auburn, Kansas, Green Bay RECORD BREAKING: Caitlin Clark cements her name in WCBB history as the all-time leading scorer Conferences with multiple teams in the bracket CONFERENCE TOTAL TEAMS TEAMS ACC 9 Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech SEC 8 Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt Big Ten 7 Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State Pac 12 7 Colorado, Oregon State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State Big 12 6 Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia Big East 5 Creighton, Marquette, St. John's, UConn, Villanova SCOREBOARDS: Checklive scores and stats throughout the season Autumn Johnson's Automatic Qualifiers Automatic qualifications Teams America East UAlbany AAC North Texas A-10 Richmond ACC Virginia technology I LIVE Florida Gulf Coast Big 12 Oklahoma Big East UConn Big sky Northern Arizona Great South High point Big Ten State of Ohio Great West Hawaii CAA Stony Brook STUFF Middle Tennessee state Horizon Cleveland State Ivy Princeton MAAC Fairfield MAC Ball stands MEAC Norfolk State Missouri Valley Drake Mountain West UNLV Northeast Sacred Heart Ohio Valley Small stone Pac 12 Stanford Patriot Holy Cross SEC South Carolina Southern Chattanooga Southland Lamar SWAC Jackson stands Top League State of South Dakota Sun belt Marshall WCC Gonzaga WAC Grand Canyon Autumn Johnson has been a women's basketball reporter for NCAA.com since 2020. She also covers women's basketball at the professional level as a sideline reporter and analyst for the Atlanta Dream. An award-winning journalist, her work has appeared on Bally Sports South, Big Ten Network, NBA 2K League, ESPN+, WJBF, R3play.TV and SB Nation. Autumn is a graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she earned a degree in journalism and emerging media studies. You can follow her on Twitter @autumnjohnsontv. Be like 22 why Caitlin Clark's already historic legacy is just beginning Caitlin Clark's historic basketball career, marked by breathtaking performances and an iconic presence, culminated on Thursday night. This is why her legacy is just beginning. READ MORE Caitlin Clark breaks Iowa women's single-game scoring record on historic night Caitlin Clark wrote her name into the history books early Thursday, surpassing Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in DI women's basketball history. But that wasn't the only record she broke. READ MORE The Caitlin Clark Effect How Caitlin Clark captivated the country on her way to the NCAA record books. READ MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-women/article/2024-02-16/2024-ncaa-womens-basketball-tournament-predictions-after-first-top-16-reveal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

