Sports
2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Predictions After Revealing First Top 16
Autumn Johnson has released a new set of March Madness women's basketball predictions after the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released the first of two top 16 rankings of the season. Reflecting the committee's rankings, Johnson selected South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado as No. 1 seeds.
The second top 16 of the season is scheduled for February 29.
Here's a look at Johnson's predicted field of 68 teams, made immediately after the season announcement.
2024 March Madness predictions for women
|SEED
|ALBANIA 1
|PORTLAND 2
|ALBANIA 3
|PORTLAND 4
|1
|South Carolina
|Stanford
|State of Ohio
|Colorado
|16
|High point
|Chattanooga/Sacred Heart
|Norfolk State
|Lamar/Little Rock
|8
|Nebraska
|The state of Mississippi
|Princeton
|Penn State
|9
|Washington state
|State of Florida
|Be madam
|Miami (Fla.)
|5
|Gonzaga
|Our lady
|Syracuse
|Utah
|12
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Middle Tennessee
|Fairfield
|Drake
|4
|Louisville
|Indiana
|LSU
|State of Kansas
|13
|Stony Brook
|Ball stands
|North Texas
|Richmond
|6
|Baylor
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma
|Creighton
|11
|Texas A&M/Michigan
|Vanderbilt/Villanova
|St. John's
|The state of Iowa
|3
|UConn
|State of Oregon
|USC
|Virginia technology
|14
|State of South Dakota
|Grand Canyon
|Northern Arizona
|Hawaii
|7
|North Carolina
|UNLV
|State of Michigan
|Duke
|10
|Cleveland State
|Marquette
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|2
|UCLA
|Texas
|NC State
|Iowa
|15
|Jackson stands
|Marshall
|Holy Cross
|UAlbany
Last four in: Texas A&M, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Michigan
First four out:Maryland, Auburn, Kansas, Green Bay
RECORD BREAKING: Caitlin Clark cements her name in WCBB history as the all-time leading scorer
Conferences with multiple teams in the bracket
|CONFERENCE
|TOTAL TEAMS
|TEAMS
|ACC
|9
|Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
|SEC
|8
|Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
|Big Ten
|7
|Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
|Pac 12
|7
|Colorado, Oregon State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
|Big 12
|6
|Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia
|Big East
|5
|Creighton, Marquette, St. John's, UConn, Villanova
SCOREBOARDS: Checklive scores and stats throughout the season
Autumn Johnson's Automatic Qualifiers
|Automatic qualifications
|Teams
|America East
|UAlbany
|AAC
|North Texas
|A-10
|Richmond
|ACC
|Virginia technology
|I LIVE
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Big 12
|Oklahoma
|Big East
|UConn
|Big sky
|Northern Arizona
|Great South
|High point
|Big Ten
|State of Ohio
|Great West
|Hawaii
|CAA
|Stony Brook
|STUFF
|Middle Tennessee state
|Horizon
|Cleveland State
|Ivy
|Princeton
|MAAC
|Fairfield
|MAC
|Ball stands
|MEAC
|Norfolk State
|Missouri Valley
|Drake
|Mountain West
|UNLV
|Northeast
|Sacred Heart
|Ohio Valley
|Small stone
|Pac 12
|Stanford
|Patriot
|Holy Cross
|SEC
|South Carolina
|Southern
|Chattanooga
|Southland
|Lamar
|SWAC
|Jackson stands
|Top League
|State of South Dakota
|Sun belt
|Marshall
|WCC
|Gonzaga
|WAC
|Grand Canyon
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-women/article/2024-02-16/2024-ncaa-womens-basketball-tournament-predictions-after-first-top-16-reveal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dayton Live previews Broadway season announcement and other entertainment news you should know
- 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Predictions After Revealing First Top 16
- Closing Accessibility Gaps in the Fashion Studio
- Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan appeals convictions, sentences in 3 court cases
- Dune 2 first reactions: Villeneuve's futuristic vision considered a science fiction legend | Hollywood
- Kellanova: Moving from regression to innovation with five technological priorities as the backbone
- Earthquake 3.6. Didn't you feel it? – West Seattle Blog…
- 'The Jokowi effect' weighs heavily on Prabowo's electoral victory – Politics
- Why Ukraine needs US funding and why NATO says this funding is an investment in US security
- Udaan actor Kavita Chaudhary died of cardiac arrest in
- Table tennis: China beats a lively India
- Product releases this week: Aerogarden, Glossier, Lululemon