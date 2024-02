MetLife Stadium is hosting outdoor hockey for the first time. Here's what fans can expect this weekend

Is it the Jonas Brothers opening for the New Jersey Devils or are the Devils stepping into the shadow of the Jonas Brothers?

Hockey returns to the New Jersey Meadowlands in a big way this weekend, with MetLife Stadium serving as the venue for the NHL's Stadium Series for the first time.

Saturday night the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers and on Sunday afternoon the New York Rangers and Islanders face off. Saturday's event will feature a pre-game concert from Wyckoff's Jonas Brothers, plus a fan festival over the weekend.



NHL's Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Kevin Maher/News 12) NHL's Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Kevin Maher/News 12)

The Devils won three Stanley Cups at the Meadowlands before moving to Newark. It took about two weeks to prepare the stadium for this and the game's producer says they want to give fans a great experience.

“We've been in baseball stadiums when we've played outdoor games in New York and so for fans of the Rangers, Islanders and Devils who will all be coming out here this weekend, I think they'll be pleasantly surprised by how great the viewing experience will be, said Steve Mayer, NFL chief content officer.



It's the first time the league has scheduled outdoor games on consecutive days with fans. The February 2021 event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada had no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yankee Stadium was the venue for two games in 2014, but over three days. The Meadowlands will play another big game in 2026: the World Cup Final.

Mayer says tailgating is welcome this weekend when parking lots open Saturday at 2 p.m.

Fan Fest in Lot G is at 2:30 p.m. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. An hour later, the Jonas Brothers took the stage. And then the Devils play at 8 p.m

Associated Press cables contributed to this story.



Know before you go

2:00 PM – parking spaces open

2:30 PM to 6:30 PM – pregame fan fest in parking lot G

5:30 PM – Stadium gates open

6:30 PM – Jonas Brothers Concert

8:00 PM – Flyers vs. Devils

FAN GUIDE: For more information about the events programme, For more information about the events programme, click here

Go to the game

NJ Transit says if you take the train to Secaucus Junction, you can hop on the Meadowlands Line to the stadium starting at 4 p.m. NJ Transit also says they run every 10 to 20 minutes. The last train to leave the stadium leaves around 1am

3:57 PM – First train from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium

8:47 PM – Last train from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium

Around 1am – last train from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction

MetLife Stadium Bag Policy

NHL Stadium Series Tickets

There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster for the matches on Saturday and Sunday. click here For more information.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

It's a 50/50 weekend when it comes to the weather this weekend in New Jersey.

Light snow will arrive Friday evening at 11:00 PM and continue throughout the night across the state, with light snowfall and accumulations of no less than an inch for all New Jersey communities.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says slick roads are expected through Saturday morning with improving conditions after 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The sun rises around noon and temperatures rise above 30 degrees, melting most of what has accumulated.

Sunday will be a great weather day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 40 degrees.