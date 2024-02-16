Table tennis: How Ayhika & Sreejas score incredible wins at two of China's best shows Indian TT is on the rise | Sports-others News





Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula beating Chinese No. 1 Sun Yingsha and world No. 2 Wang Yidi respectively is a monumental achievement. It may be easy to dismiss it as a one-off, but the fact remains that Indian table tennis has been on the rise for some time, and women are leading the way.

These players, especially the younger ones, have absolutely no fear of opponents and refuse to be intimidated, Achanta Sharath Kamal told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the WTT Goa Star Contender last month. As I moved up the ranks, I was afraid of playing against older players. The young people are the opposite. They want to play against the best to show they are capable. It's a total change in mentality and you can see why they're doing so well.”

The 41-year-old Sharath has been the standard-bearer of Indian table tennis for almost twenty years, from Melbourne to Birmingham. Success has been achieved recently at the Commonwealth Games as Manika Batra took the spotlight after winning four medals at the 2018 Gold Coast. She followed it up with a bronze in the mixed doubles at the Asian Games, a first for India , together with Sharath. Team India is happy as Ayhika Mukherjee beats Sun Yingsha in their first match #ITTFWorlds2024 agreement The score stands at 2-1 for India, can Manika Batra cause an upset against Sun Yingsha? Watch now https://t.co/obRmtF5f8o pic.twitter.com/B7AJ1okjZZ World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 16, 2024 Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee then did the unthinkable in Hangzhou Asiad, winning bronze in the women's doubles, beating a top Chinese pair in their backyard. By then it was clear that India could no longer be considered minnows, especially in team events. Friday's victories at the ITTF team Worlds for Ayhika and Sreeja showed that Indians are capable of producing strong results on the big stage. The change did not happen overnight. Ultimate table tennis Probably the first time Indian rowers felt like professionals was with the arrival of UTT in 2017. The franchisee-based league was a hit because it featured international rowers and players were paid decently. Back then, Indians, barring a few, hardly went abroad to play or train, but now they had that expertise in their backyard. They could see how they train and get started with it in the practical sessions. The tournament acted as a catalyst for players like G Sathiyan and Manika, among many others. What an incredibly powerful start from our Indian Women's TT Team in their opening match against the formidable defending World Team champions China #Table tennis Championships 2024! Despite a close 3-2 encounter, our girls showed remarkable grit and potential for the pic.twitter.com/rrjMcg9M33 Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 16, 2024 UTT gave me the exposure against international players that I was missing, Sathiyan had said. “We saw what we were missing and understood what needed to be done to reach that level. More importantly, it gave us confidence against the best players because we trained with them so we were no longer intimidated by them.” Sponsorship and government financing Kamlesh Mehta, general secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) says the government's push has helped, especially with programs like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPs) and Khelo India. Government support for athletes has been scaled up,” Mehta, a legend of the sport in India, tells Daily. You see how much the backroom staff has improved. You have physios accompanying them, they have mental trainers, psychologists. It has made a huge difference.” The honor also goes to private organizations and NGOs such as Olympic Gold Quest, Lakshya Foundation, Dream Sports Foundation and GoSports Foundation, which look after the daily routines of athletes. They have also benefited from private companies such as the Reliance Foundation and JSW. Somnath Ghosh, Sreeja's coach, says funds are no longer a concern which removes a huge burden. The biggest expense for TT players was going abroad to train and play tournaments. Only the very wealthy players could achieve that. Now these organizations are willing to give athletes what they want. I have seen it with Sreeja. They just called her to ask what she wanted in the run-up to the Olympics and they would arrange everything, says Somnath. Academies and coaches Table tennis clubs are not new, but their numbers multiplied after Sharath put India on the map and Manika showed it was possible to beat the best. They are 30-40 year old former coaches who are now starting academies that are producing exciting talent. Somnath, a former player who now runs his academy in a mall in Hyderabad, says coaches like him push players to perform well at the international level. Previously, you would be happy if they did well at the national level,” says Somnath. “But now players like me have seen that it is not enough, and even more, we know that it is possible to beat top players. While we still have a lot more to do on the scientific aspect of the sport, we are slowly getting there. The Chinese are powerhouses because of the large number of coaches and academies they have in each district. We were definitely heading in the right direction.”

