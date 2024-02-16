An updated look at Colorado Football's highest NIL player ratings





With student-athletes now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the landscape of college athletics has changed dramatically in recent years. NIL deals are now a major factor in recruiting and college coaches across the country must adapt or risk falling behind. At the University of Colorado, eight football players, including incoming freshman Jordan Seaton, and two men's basketball stars (KJ Simpson and Cody Williams) have an NIL valuation above $150,000. according to On3. On3s NIL rating algorithm is essentially based on four primary factors: performance, influence, exposure and deal data. Below are the eight CU football players who currently have an On3 NIL valuation above $150,000: RB Dylan Edwards Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $172K The Kansas native exploded for four total touchdowns in his first college game and should only see his NIL rating improve next season. W. Will Sheppard Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $198K Sheppard, the first new Buff on this list, comes to Boulder after playing four seasons in the SEC at Vanderbilt. WR LaJohntay Wester Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $316K LaJohntay Wester, the brother of fellow incoming CU transfer Jaylen Wester, was a 1,000-yard receiver at Florida Atlantic last season. OL Jordan Seaton Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports v11 On3 NIL rating: $317K Although he hasn't played a college snap yet, Seaton is already one of Colorado's most prominent names. The incoming freshman has marketed himself well, even making a few media appearances in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl last week. CB Cormani McClain James Snook-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $510K McClain's true freshman season has been rocky at times, but the former five-star prospect is attract attention this winter both academically and in the weight room. S Shilo Sanders Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $1.1 million Shilo Sanders has starred in several commercials alongside his family members and currently has 1 million followers on Instagram. CB/WR Travis Hunter John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $2.3 million Including TikTok, Instagram and X, Travis Hunter owns approximately 2 million social media followers. QB Shedeur Sanders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports On3 NIL rating: $4.7 million Sanders has the highest player rating in college football, second only to Bronny James ($5.8 million) among all college athletes. The story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

