No. 1 Cowgirl tennis team has a shot at 'great' season | Sport





The undefeated OSU Cowgirls are ranked No. 1 in the ITA rankings for the first time in program history. As the competition heats up, OSU must remain consistent and focused until the ball is on their home court at the Greenwood Tennis Center for the national championship. Safiya Carrington, a transfer from LSU, has had a big impact on the program. I've always believed in it her,and she said she had a difficult experience last year, coach Chris Young said. I think it just gave these kids a new home and a new identity. We knew what we were getting. Anastasiya Komar and Carrington have a winning run this season. Carrington battled Texas to advance the team to the next round, while Komar took the winning point for the ITA Indoor Championship against Michigan last weekend. The great thing about being an athlete is those moments, Carrington said. I don't really think about anything other than just trying to get the win for my team. I think those moments make you realize how much bigger it is. This team was dominant this spring due to its depth and perseverance. With such an experienced team, they have been unstoppable so far. I think if I have the mentality of wherever I play and fight for that one point, that's my court, Kristina Novak said. It doesn't matter if I play on court 1 or court 6, I'm going to give my 100% to get a point for my team. This weekend I showed that I can do it and it was incredible. With two non-conference matchups and Big 12 play, there is plenty of time to continue improving. “I think we had such a difficult schedule from the beginning that it made things more difficult for us from the beginning,” Novak said. It made us stronger,and I think it's going to make this team and this season great. [email protected]

