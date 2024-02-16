Callahan the heartbeat of hockey in Providence | TheAHL.com





by Jordan Conn | AHL on the beat It is rare for a hockey player to play his college and professional games in the same city. Michael Callahandefenseman for the Providence Bruins, has taken advantage of that opportunity. A native of Franklin, Massachusetts, Callahan began his hockey journey in Rhode Island in 2018, just two miles from downtown Providence, and called Providence College's Schneider Arena home for four seasons. The Friars' three-year captain was a leader on and off the ice, totaling 66 points in 138 career games and earning First Team Hockey East All-Star honors for 2019-2020. Brother's head coach Nate Leamanwas thrilled to have recruited Callahan. Mike was a great captain for three years and a player for four years at Providence College, Leaman said. He excelled in all situations in the Hockey East conference…and was a great teammate and an excellent representative of Providence College. Now in his second full season with the P-Bruins, Callahan has found a new leadership role on the blue line. College and professional hockey have both been moving in the same direction for me; “I just try to be myself,” Callahan said. Whether it's practice days with the boys or match days, I just do my best every day and try to be a good example. Ryan Mougenelhead coach of the Providence Bruins, has noticed the growth in Callahans' game and his leadership role. I think Callahan has grown his leadership skills through a great program with Providence, Mougenel said. He is a fantastic example of living each day with what he brings and his leadership skills. He supports it. He has done a great job growing as a defender. What he brings to the table is an important part of being a Bruin. The 24-year-old Callahan is also an example for his teammates outside the rink and gives back to the city where he has spent the past six years. This season, Callahan spent the holidays shopping for toys for kids at Hasbro Childrens Hospital, visiting military members at the Quonset Air National Guard Base and stopping by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs to hang out with the sheltered animals. Another unique aspect of Callahan's career is representing the organization he grew up supporting. Originally a fifth-round pick out of Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft, Callahan's rights were acquired by Boston in February 2022, shortly before he signed an entry-level contract in March to finish the season with Providence. Callahan cherishes the opportunity to represent his favorite team. It's incredibly special and not something I've taken for granted, he said. The opportunities I have had to wear the spoke B have meant a lot to me and my family. I will continue to work hard to earn more of those opportunities in the future. Bruins fans have a lot to be excited about with a prospect like Callahan.

