India's Ayhika and Sreeja surprise world numbers 1 and 2 at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships | More sports news





NEW DELHI: Ayhika Mukherjee And Sreeja Akula pulled off a remarkable upset by beating the two best players in the world, Sun Yingsha And Wang Yidi in their respective singles matches, caused an upset against a formidable China before the Indian women's table tennis team narrowly fell short at the World Team Championships in Busan on Friday.

With a modest score of 155, Mukherjee put in an exceptional performance, with a surprise 12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6 victory over world number one Sun in the first singles of the group stage.

This was Sun's first ever defeat in the team event of the World Championships, underscoring the magnitude of Ayhika's remarkable achievement.

Sreeja Akula got a big boost from the unexpected victory, adding to a memorable day for Indian table tennis. She achieved this by beating world number 2 Wang Yidi in consecutive matches to secure an impressive 11-7, 11-9, 13-11 victory in the third singles match.

However, star player Manika Batra losing both her singles and Ayhika going down in the fifth and decisive singles saw India lose the rubber 2-3. Nevertheless, it was a red letter day for the India match, with Ayhika and Sreeja doing the unthinkable.

“I feel really great to beat Sun Yingsha. Today was my day, she did great and I did really well. I was confident and told myself to enjoy the match,” said Ayhika, who used her anti-spin rubber. brilliantly behind the multiple Olympic Games and World Championship medalist.

The 26-year-old from Naihati in West Bengal was behind several times in the match but found a way to come back.

She was down 7-10 in the first game, but made it 10-10 with a cross court forehand. Sun scored a forehand for 11-10 and the Indian came down the line with a backhand to take the first game.

The Chinese took a 6-0 lead in the second game before leveling the match.

Ayhika trailed 5-9 in the third game before scoring five straight points to turn the tables on Sun. Sun's mood was such that she opted for a timeout at 8-9.

While Ayhika's main weapon throughout the fight was her backhand down the line, she wasn't afraid to attack from the forehand either.

A pair of forehand strikes put her at 10-9 before she made room for a winner down the left for Sun, who took a 2-1 lead in the match.

A rare service error from the Chinese gave Ayhika a 7-6 lead in the fourth game before the Indian made it 10-6 for four match points. She converted the very first with a cross court forehand winner.

Another highlight of the group stage was Sreeja's peerless performance against world number 2 Wang Yidi. The 49th-ranked Indian, who like Manika sports long pimples, edged out Wang for the biggest win of her career.

“It was without a doubt the biggest win of my career. I've always wanted to play against Wang and today I finally got to play against her. Ayhika's win gave me a lot of confidence and I was able to put pressure on Wang initially. My backhand worked well and that's what helped me Just as helpful was the consistency of my forehand.

“The win gives me confidence that I can beat anyone on my day, but our main target here is to qualify for the quarter-finals (which guarantees Olympic qualification),” Sreeja told PTI.

However, India's top-ranked player Manika disappointed, losing both her matches to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11 8-11 15-13 7-11) and Sun (3-11 6-11 13-11 9-11). .

With the score tied at 2-2, 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down in straight games to Manyu 9-11 11-13 6-11.

(With inputs from PTI)

