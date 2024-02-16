Women's golf heads to Big Island for Pac-12 Preview





The University of Hawai'i women's golf team will kick off the spring season with its annual appearance in the Pac-12 Preview, Feb. 19-21 at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i. UH's original season opener, The Beach Invitational, scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6, was canceled due to inclement weather. The Pac-12 Preview was traditionally held in the final week of the fall season and was exclusive to Pac-12 teams and UH. This year, the tournament moved to the spring season and the field expanded to include UH, San Diego State and San Jose State, along with nine Pac-12 teams. The tournament is hosted by No. 2 Stanford and features two other Top 10 teams, including fourth-ranked USC and fifth-ranked UCLA. Also participating in the tournament are No. 18 SJSU, No. 19 California, No. 22 Arizona, No. 44 Oregon State, No. 48 Washington, No. 65 Colorado, No. 96 Washington State, UH and SDSU Participants play 54 holes, 18 on each day, on the 6,449-yard par-73 course. Nanea Golf Club is considered the most exclusive golf course in the state of Hawaii. The course opened in 2003 and was designed by David McLay Kidd. The Rainbow Wahine have participated in the Pac-12 Preview annually since the tournament's first year in 2013. Next year the tournament will return to its traditional October time slot. UH's lineup for the event consists of Emiko Sverduk , Wendy Song , Jordyn Parr , Monica Johnson And Kellie Yamane . Of the contingent, Johnson participated in the Pac-12 Preview twice before, drawing for 44e (232, +13) in 2021 and 59e place (254, +35) in 2022. Song competed with a 55 last seasone place finish and 239th overall. Song leads the team with an average of 73.71, while Sverduk has an average of 74.11. Tournament #4

What: Pac-12 preview

Date: February 19-21, 2024

Format: Three days; 54 holes (18-18-18); 5-count-4

Time:Shotgun starts every day at 7:30 am HT

Class: Enjoy golf club; Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Distance (by):6,449(73)

Score live: golfstat.com

Participating teams (12): Hawaii, Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State #HawaiiWGOLF

