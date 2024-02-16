A New York developer fears an 'office apocalypse' will occur and tennis courts may be built on the flat grounds of Hotel Pennsylvania





The developer who demolished a landmark hotel across from Madison Square Garden could build a temporary-use recreation space including tennis and basketball courts after scrapping plans for a shiny new skyscraper — a sign of the “office apocalypse” on the commercial real estate market . Vornado Realty Trust initially planned to build a 56-story, 2.7 million-square-foot office tower on the site of the Hotel Pennsylvania at 15 Penn Plaza. The century-old building in the Central Business District (CBD) near Penn Station was demolished last year. However, demand for commercial office space has been slow to recover in the post-COVID era of hybrid work, while financing options are limited against the backdrop of high interest rates. “We are facing a CBD office apocalypse accompanied by the threat of work-from-home and the total blacklisting of offices in the capital markets,” Vornado CEO Steven Roth told investors on an earnings call earlier this week. Vornado Realty Trust is considering a plan to build tennis courts for the U.S. Open in Midtown Manhattan. Vornado Real Estate Trust Vornado published a brochure with renderings turning the Seventh Avenue location between West 32nd and 33rd Streets into an 80,000-square-foot pavilion. The area could be used to set up temporary tennis courts for potential U.S. Open matches, basketball courts in the shadow of the Knicks' home, Fashion Week marquees and a digital billboard rising 10 stories high, images show. The renderings were shared with city officials “for conceptual purposes,” the company said. Vornado told Crain's New Yorkwhich first reported the news that it was considering “a number of potential interim options” for the site. Vornado is also considering turning the land across from Madison Square Garden into basketball courts. Vornado Real Estate Trust Vornado has released renderings showing possible alternatives for the site of the now-demolished Hotel Pennsylvania. Vornado Real Estate Trust Vornado initially planned to build 18 million square feet of space around Penn Station, and state officials were hopeful that tax revenue from rentals and commercial activity in the area would help fund an overhaul of the busy transportation hub. But in late 2022, Roth said his company would suspend plans to build new office and residential towers due to rising interest rates and the inhospitable economic climate that has crippled the commercial real estate industry. The Hotel Pennsylvania was demolished last year to make way for new construction. Vornado's possible alternatives are subject to state approval. Empire State Development, the agency under Gov. Kathy Hochul charged with approving large-scale public works projects, was not immediately available for comment. Experts warn of a reckoning in the commercial real estate market. Although the Manhattan office market bottomed out in 2023 with a vacancy rate of more than 20%, the near-term future looks brighter, according to a recent report from national real estate technology platform VTS. The latest quarterly Office Demand Index (VODI) shows that demand for space in the Big Apple will increase by nearly 40% in 2023 from the previous year, pushing demand to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, as The Post previously reported. Vornado is also considering using the site for events that would host New York Fashion Week. Vornado Real Estate Trust Still, according to Goldman Sachs, about $1.2 trillion in commercial mortgages will mature this year and next. The Hotel Pennsylvania, a century-old building, was decommissioned last year as part of a new redevelopment of Penn Plaza. Getty Images That is almost a quarter of all outstanding commercial mortgages, and the highest recorded level dates back to 2008. The largest single holder is the banks with a 40% share. According to other estimates, the “maturity wall” could be as high as $1.5 trillion. Analysts predict that in the coming years there will be a steady stream of borrowers refinancing mortgages at significantly higher interest rates, buildings will remain vacant and asset values ​​will head south. With Postal Wires

