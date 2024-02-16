Host country Korea wins opening matches at table tennis worlds





Host nation Korea claimed victories in the opening matches for men and women at the World Table Tennis Championships on Friday. In the first match in Group 3 on the men's side at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Team Table Tennis Championships, Korea defeated Poland 3-1. In the first match of the women's Group 5, Korea overtook Italy 3-0. The southeastern port city of Busan will host the competition, which ends on February 25. In even years, the ITTF organizes team world championships. Busan was scheduled to host the 2020 tournament, but it was postponed several times before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 it won the bid for the 2024 competition. There are 40 countries each participating in the men's and women's events. They are divided into eight groups of five. After the round robin action, the eight group winners will advance to the round of 16, and the remaining eight spots will be filled by the winners of the round of 32 matches between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from the groups. Teams have five players each, but only three of them are eligible to play in each match. A team match consists of a maximum of five singles matches in a best-of-five format. In the opening men's match for South Korea, Jang Woo-jin defeated Maciej Kubik 3-2 (13-15, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6), after winning the first two matches drop. Lim Jong-hoon then defeated Milosz Redzimski 3-1 (12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4). An Jae-hyun lost to Jakub Dyjas, but Jang Woo-jin wrapped up the team victory in the fourth singles match by beating Redzimski 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 14-12). The Korean men will next play against New Zealand on Saturday. In the women's match, Jeon Ji-hee opened with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-4) victory over Debora Vivarelli. Shin Yu-bin followed that up by beating Nikoleta Stefanova 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-7). Lee Zion then made it a fast day for her team thanks to a 3-1 (11-8, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9) victory over Gaia Monfardini. The next match for the Korean women is Saturday against Malaysia. (Yonhap)

