India and Sharma take charge as England fail to build on Wood Burst | England in India 2024

While England's focus before the third Test was on winning Ben Stokes his 100th cap, the various greatest hits compilations serving as the drumbeat for this crucial match, the flag also came out on the Indian side of the line.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium was officially renamed after Niranjan Shah, a prominent local and national administrator. And on the occasion of the VVIP event, Jay Shah announced that Rohit Sharma will lead India in this year's T20 World Cup. He even promised that the trophy would be theirs, telling his audience: We will fly the flag of India (We will hoist the flag of India).

This coronation was somewhat curious to the outsider as Shah was secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and not a chief selector, and Sharma had already resumed the role last month. Perhaps it was intended as a public boost. After all, the heartache of last year's World Cup final was among several speculative diagnoses as to why Sharma had been a dormant volcano until now.

Anyway, that volcano finally blew his pile on the first day in Rajkot as Sharma went from dormant to dominant. Over the course of five hours, and after an alarming start at the other end, India's all-format captain smashed out Test century No. 11 with 131 from 196 balls. Combined with an unbeaten 110 from Ravindra Jadeja and an eye-catching 62 from Safaraz Khan on debut, the hosts reached an ominous 326 for five at stumps.

The late surge of Sarfaraz, a barrel-chested right-hander with an excellent first-class average of 69.85, will have been celebrated by the Mumbai girls. His father and coach, Naushad, was in tears when the cap came out and more must have followed after tea. Sarfaraz reached 237 for four in the 64th after Sharma's departure, plundering nine fours and one six in a veritable whirlwind of see-ball-hit-ball.

All this overshadowed Jadeja's commitment as the all-rounder had played the anchor role in a 204-run fourth-wicket stand with Sharma that changed the complexion of the day. That was until Jadeja, just short of his century and groveling as his own crowd waited for the final sword-turning celebration, called and then thought more carefully about the single that Sarfaraz belted out in resounding fashion.

Mark Wood was the man who hit the stumps, a final reward on a day of transplantation from the English speedster who finished with three wickets in his personal column. Among them was Sharma, who hurried, although the Indian captain was angrier at Sarfaraz being barbecued by Jadeja. Throwing his cap to the ground, the language here was not difficult to translate.

skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Still, an impressive day was built up as his experience and that of Jadeja came to the fore. The last time India played a Test series without one of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul Dravid or Sachin Tendulkar in their XI was 1989 and after 45 minutes in this match, three rookies had left. However, Pujara, who is ahead with his Saurashtra teammates ahead of a Ranji Trophy match, is too soft-spoken a character to have smiled.

England certainly shone, their disappointment at losing the toss offset by early moisture on the field, dropping India to 33 for three in the ninth over. As was the case in Hyderabad on the first day, here the hard ball was pinched for the sealers and grip for the spinners, not least when a Tom Hartley delivery got stuck in the sticky surface and Rajat Patidar only took a soft catch could break off to cover.

But it was mainly exploited by Wood bursting out of the traps on his return. Jimmy Anderson's 25th new ball partner vaporized both centurions from last week, with Yashasvi Jaiswal on the verge of slipping when one zipped off the seam, before a skittish nine-ball duck from Shubman Gill was ended by one being sent the other way smothered. When Wood then knocked Sharma's grille with a fearsome bouncer, India seemed to be seeing stars.

However, a masterstroke followed from their corner. Jadeja moved up to No. 5, a spot where he had averaged 11 in six previous attempts, and was soon pouring Indian cement into the gaps alongside Sharma. That said, the latter did experience a few near misses in the 1920s. Joe Root failed to take a sharp low catch to the left off slip from Hartley's bowling. This would have made it 47 for four and the impeccable Anderson saw an lbw tipped over by a feathered inside edge.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third Test. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

Then, as the ball softened and the pitch dried, it was a case of England waiting for the mistake – not that Stokes likes to wait. But after reaching 93 for three at lunch, Sharma and Jadeja were sensible of the England captain's differing plans, not least when the ball began to turn for Anderson in a probing four-over spell.

Egos were put aside, with Sharma preferring to wait for the all-too-regular loose stuff from the spinners. His shot to get into the nineties, a wrister-like chopper that Rehan Ahmed fired, was a sight to behold, with the statisticians spinning late in the play as he pumped the leg-spinner over the rope to break the MS Dhonis record of 211 sixes. India's all-format captain.

So India has an advantage. Although, given the nature of this series and an England side that keeps coming, it's too early to promise that their flag will be raised by the end.