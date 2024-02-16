Sports
What are the chances? A disturbing Gophers football song (and more)
The Gophers football team limped to the finish line last season, finishing the regular season with a 5-7 record after spending much of the year in contention for the Big Ten West.
But listen to this carefully: If Minnesota just replicates that 5-7 record in 2024, that would be enough to help a Gophers fan cash in on an optimistic bet.
An online site has the Gophers' over-under win total for next season at 4.5. If you were to bet where such a thing is legal, and you were to bet on the over, Minnesota would only need five wins to win.
That over-under total is tied for the lowest in the Big Ten with Purdue and reflects the reality of how the Gophers finished the year as well as a difficult schedule in 2024 – what I was talking about Friday's Daily Delivery podcast.
Of course, it's only February. And maybe the Gophers really will outperform external expectations. But let's just say no one but a gambler would be happy with another 5-7 season.
Here are some more interesting numbers:
*The Gophers men's basketball team had a shot at an upset after taking an eight-point halftime lead against Purdue. Minnesota eventually fell 84-76, but kept one impressive series alive:
Per Gopher Hole, the Gophers are 21-3 against the spread this season – the best in college basketball in at least one area.
*If you're tired of the Vikings being mediocre, I have some bad news for you. The odds suggest they will be back in that spot in 2024.
Future opportunities are in store for the Vikings 40 to 1 to win next year's Super Bowl. There are 15 teams with shorter odds and 15 with longer odds. Another is 40 to 1: the NFC North rival Bears.
Those numbers could shift quite a bit after free agency and the draft, but it's hard to imagine Minnesota being a true Super Bowl contender in 2024 — probably the biggest argument for starting again at quarterback this offseason .
*No disrespect: The Wolves have the best record in the Western Conference (39-16) at the All-Star break, but they are only a 25-to-1 favorite to win an NBA title. Two other teams vying for the top seed in the West (the Clippers and Nuggets) are both closer to 5-1.
*FanGraphs gives the twins a better than 50% chance of winning the AL Central againwith a 63.5% chance of making the play-offs either as a division winner or as a wildcard.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/what-are-the-odds-a-troubling-gophers-football-number-and-more/600344092/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet your artist: Soodi Kick
- What are the chances? A disturbing Gophers football song (and more)
- Metrosexuals, low-rise jeans and other takeaways from New York Fashion Week
- Mondelez takes a collaborative approach to Web3-based transformation and innovation
- Iowa City kicks off Spring Festival with performances
- Read the full ruling in Trump's New York civil fraud case
- The Legacy of Resistance: Greek and Indian Struggles Against Centuries of Turkish and Muslim Oppression
- With Marvel's announcement of the 2025 “Fantastic Four” cast, a look back at the Hollywood elites who have already played these roles
- India and Sharma take charge as England fail to build on Wood Burst | England in India 2024
- Get Android 15 | Android Developer
- Arginine starvation promotes OS in mesothelioma
- The Indonesian president's son also rises, but what will his role be as new vice president?