Pilots Tame Bobcats in 7-0 Sweep





PORTLAND, Ore. The Portland women's tennis team picked up another early season victory with a 7-0 sweep of the Montana State Bobcats (5-2) at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center on Friday. The Pilots (5-3) quickly secured the doubles point with a 6-1 win over No. 1 seed Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge, followed by a 6-2 win over No. 3 seed Alaia Rubio Perez and Meagan Pearson. Zelic and Pethybridge improved to 5-1 at the No. 1 spot this dual season with the win. Singles continued to follow Portland's side, with Rubio Perez winning 6-2, 6-4 over Meg McCarty at No. 3 and Zelic beating Marta Garcia-Reboredo 6-4, 7-6 at the top of the lineup. Zelic remains undefeated this spring with a 7-0 doubles singles record and a nine-match win streak dating back to the fall season. The Pilots won the overall match when Pethybridge scored a comeback win at No. 2 against Paula Dougherty. She won 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 for her sixth straight victory. The bottom half of Portland's lineup finished the job, with Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, Nadine Arbaizar Martinez and Meagan Pearson each picking up singles victories. “This Montana State team is very strong and this game was much more competitive than the final scoreboard shows,” said Portland head coach Filip Zivkovic. “I am extremely proud of my pilots, they embraced the battle today and played their best tennis in the biggest moments. We are tested weekly and I am very happy with our improvement in these pressure situations.” Portland is back in action next week for a pair of games in Seattle. The Pilots visit the Washington Huskies on Friday at 5 p.m. and take on San Diego State in a neutral site game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Portland 7, Montana State 0

Portland, Oregon (Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center)

February 16, 2024 Singles 1. Iva Zelic (POR) final. Marta Garcia-Reboredo (MSU) 6-4, 7-6 (5)

2. Sally Pethybridge (POR) def. Paula Dougherty (MSU) 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4

3. Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) final. Meg McCarty (MSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. Aleksandra Dimitrijevic (POR) final. Engelboon (MSU) 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-8

5. Nadine Arbaizar Martínez (POR) def. Andrea Cuquerella (MSU) 7-6 (5), 6-2

6. Meagan Pearson (POR) def. Hudson Hawkins (MSU) 6-3, 6-4 Double 1. Zelic/Pethybridge (POR) final. Garcia-Reboredo/Hawkins (MSU) 6-1

2. Rimona Rouf/Dimitrijevic (POR) vs. Bean/Jazmin Lerman (MSU) 3-2 incomplete

3. Rubio Perez/Meagan Pearson (POR) def. McCarty/Cuquerella (MSU) 6-2 Match Notes: Montana State 5-2

Portland 5-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (3,1,2,5,6) Buy your tickets now! Secure your spot at any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For package information on group and fan experiences, please email[email protected]. Donate today Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletic Fund can do so viaclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes in their pursuit to make a difference in our community and achieve academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for the support of Pilot Athletics! Follow along with the action Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortlandPilots.com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic reporting and team-focused content by following usTweetlike usFacebookand follow us furtherInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portlandpilots.com/news/2024/2/16/womens-tennis-pilots-tame-bobcats-in-7-0-sweep.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos