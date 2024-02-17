No. 10 Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Primer





WHO: No. 10 Iowa State (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) Where: Hilton Coliseum (14267) Ames, Iowa When: Saturday February 17, 2024 11:00 am To tip: After its third road victory in Big 12 play, Iowa State returns home on a three-game winning streak to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. TTU, also riding a winning streak, comes to Ames after beating No. 6 Kansas by 29 on Big Monday. This will be the 45th all-time meeting between Iowa State and Texas Tech. The series is even tied at 22-22, but the Cyclones are 15-6 against TTU at Hilton Coliseum. Under Coach Otzelberger, ISU is 2-3 against the Red Raiders, with both wins coming at home by an average of 19 points. Storylines: UNLV transfer Kesjon Gilbert, native of St. Louis, is averaging a team-best 13.8 points per game and really hit his stride in the second half of the season. He has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games, averaging 15.5 points per game over the last eight, along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Gilbert also shot 36.4 percent from deep during that span. Gilbert recorded a triple-double against New Hampshire, tallying 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. His triple-double, the eighth in school history, places him alongside Lipsey, Haliburton, Monté Morris, Royce White, Jamaal Tinsley, Curtis Stinson and Marc Urquhart as members of the illustrious club. Gilbert is second in the Big 12 in free throws made (138) and fourth in FT made (96). He is second on the team in assists (98) and third in steals (40). Gilbert has two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week awards to his name this season. He has six best team outings with more than twenty points to his name.

Tamin Lipsey has been his usual statistical self for the Cyclones so far this year, as the Ames native is averaging 13.3 points per game, along with team highs in assists (127) and steals (68). Lipsey leads all Big 12 players in steals and steals per game. Nationally he is fifth and third respectively in those categories. Lipsey set the school record for steals against PVAMU and picked the Panthers' sacks eight times. The previous record, seven, was held by Fred Hoiberg and Justus Thigpen. Against DePaul, Lipsey recorded the seventh triple-double in school history, tallying 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Lipsey became the first Cyclone since Tyrese Haliburton in 2020 to record a triple-double.

Freshman from Iowa State Milan Momcilovic has been a constant during his rookie campaign as the freshman from Pewaukee is averaging 12.1 points per game, third-highest on the team. Momcilovic has a team-high 45 three-pointers, shooting 39.5 percent. He is one of five Cyclones to score at least 20 goals in a game this season. Momcilovic is averaging the most points per game by an ISU true freshman since Lindell Wigginton's 16.7 in 2017-18. He is the second-highest scoring freshman in the Big 12, behind Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter.

Robert Jones leads the team in offensive rebounds (56), field goal percentage (63%) and blocks (22).

Three King leads the team in rebounds as the senior from Lexington, Kentucky, is averaging 5.0 per game and has 121 total boards.

Hason District, Curtis Jones, Jackson Paveletzke, Demarion Watson and Omaha Bible form the bench unit for the Cyclones.

C. Jones has been excellent on the bench in the last seven appearances. He scored in double figures in all seven games, averaging 14.3 points. He had seven steals at TCU earlier this season, tying the second-most steals in a single game in Iowa State history. It's the first time ever that two Cyclones have recorded games with seven-plus steals in a single season.

Iowa State forces the third most turnovers per game (18.12) among the top countries in the Big 12. The Cyclones average 10.8 steals per game and are also top in the Big 12.

As a head coach, Otz is 159-95 overall and has led the Cyclones to a 60-32 record over the past three seasons. From the notes: The Cyclones have won three straight Big 12 games, including a pair of road games in Texas and Cincinnati. Iowa State's 8-3 record through eleven games is its best Big 12 start since the 2000-01 team was also 8-3 and finished 13-3 with a Big 12 regular season title.

Iowa State has won 14 straight games at Hilton Coliseum, tied for the ninth active home winning streak in the country. ISU and Samford are the only two undefeated teams in the country at home with at least 14 wins

Iowa State has held all but one Big 12 opponent below its season average. The Cyclones have held four Big 12 opponents to their lowest point totals this season: TCU (59), Cincinnati (59), Houston (53) and Oklahoma State (42).

Only eight players in the country are averaging at least 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. Two of them are in Cyclone's backcourt: Tamin Lipsey and Kesjon Gilbert.

And . Lipsey had a school-record 34 straight games against TCU last Saturday. It was the second-longest streak in the country. He has a steal in 54 of the 56 games he has played.

Tamin Lipsey and Kesjon Gilbert all have triple-doubles this season, making ISU the only team in the country with multiple players who can boast a triple-double. There are now eight in school history.

The Cyclones are down 25-1 under TJ Otzelberger when four or more players score in double figures.

The six highest-scoring Cyclone productions under Otzelberger have all come this season, including a pair of 100-point performances. Nine of the 10 highest under Otz have also come this season.

The Cyclones have scored 90 or more points six times this season. It's the most times this goal has been reached in a season since the 2016-17 team did it eight times.

As of Friday, the Cyclones are ranked No. 8 in the NET. The Cyclones are ranked No. 9 in the KenPom rankings and are ranked No. 8 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index. Switch sides: Texas Tech was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, one spot behind Iowa State. But like ISU, TTU has exceeded expectations and is currently in line for a double-bye at the Big 12 tournament.

Three of Texas Tech's last four wins have come over ranked opponents. It has won these three matches against ranked foes by an average of 12.3 points.

Texas Tech returns five players from last year's roster, adds one freshman and welcomes seven freshman transfers.

TTU leads the league in free throw percentage (.774), with Joe Toussaint (.864) and Pop Isaacs (.827) in the top-10.

Tech's offense was robust in Big 12 play, leading the conference in 3-point shooting (.400) and ranking second in points per game (74.5).

Texas Tech senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury in December. At the time of the injury, Cambridge was third on the team in scoring.

TTU is currently ranked No. 23 in KenPom, No. 26 in the NET and No. 26 in ESPN's College Basketball Power Index.

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland is in his first year at the helm of the Red Raider program following a 2023 NIT championship in North Texas. In ten seasons, McCasland is 229-95 as a college head coach. McCasland spent the past six seasons as North Texas' head coach after a five-year stint as an assistant coach under Scott Drew at Baylor. At North Texas, McCasland was 135-65 and she led the team to its first NCAA tournament victory of 2021, upsetting fourth-seeded Purdue in the first round.



