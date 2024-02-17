Sports
India vs England third Test, Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out of Test with family emergency, news
India's Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England on Friday due to a family medical emergency, just hours after becoming just the ninth player in history to take 500 Test wickets.
Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah said.
Off-spinner Ashwin, 37, had dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot and became only the second Indian to reach the 500-wicket milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble.
The BCCI extends its sincere support to the champion cricketer and his family, Shah added in a BCCI statement.
The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of the utmost importance. The board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate this challenging time.
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla wrote on X: I wish @ashwinravi99's mother a speedy recovery. He has to hurry and leave Rajkot Test for Chennai to be with his mother.
India may now have to play with just 10 men for the rest of the three days in Ashwin's absence.
Ashwin, an all-rounder playing his 98th Test since his debut in 2011, scored a crucial 37 with the bat, including a 77-run eighth wicket stand with debutant Dhruv Jurel, to help India post 445 all out in their first innings at Rajkot.
It's a good time to celebrate, probably have dinner and think about how far I have come in life, Ashwin had said after the matchday.
Ashwin started the Test on 499 wickets and entered the exclusive club with a full delivery at leg stump, which Crawley crossed with fine leg to Rajat Patidar.
His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd.
He joined fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia 708), Kumble (619) and Nathan Lyon (Australia 517) in the exclusive club.
It continued to be an eventful day for Ashwin on the field as he was punished for running through the middle of the field, giving India a five-point penalty.
Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson in the morning session and England started their first innings at five without loss as a result of the foul.
Ashwin tried to plead his case to Wilson, who then put his arm around the batsman's shoulder and signaled five to signal the penalty.
My poor motor skills prevented me from leaving the field in time, Ashwin said.
India now remain a bowler short and England are racing along at 207-2 at the end of the match after Ben Duckett, 133 not out, hit a century in 88 balls.
India are already without Virat Kohli, who missed the series due to personal reasons, and KL Rahul, who was injured in the second and third matches.
The five-Test series remains level at 1-1 after England won the opener and India bounced back in the second match.
