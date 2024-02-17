Sports
National champion tennis player named Student of the Month for February
Known for his dominance on the tennis court, Cowley College sophomore Bruno Nhavene has shown he is no slouch in the classroom as the sports management major was recently named February Student of the Month.
Nhavene is the son of Armindo Nhavene and Stela Canbule and grandson of Rosalia Toma, all of whom live in Maputo, Mozambique. He has a brother, Armindo Nhavene Jr., 25, and a sister, Shannel Nhavene, 7.
Ranked No. 1 under 12 tennis player in South Africa, Nhavene moved to Morocco at a young age to focus on his tennis career.
It was hard for my parents to be away from me, but they told me that if you want to be someone in life, you have to make sacrifices and experience things that will make you a better person, Nhavene said. They did what was best for me, and I love them with all my heart.
Nhavene originally had plans to play tennis for an NCAA Division I school, but discovered he was ineligible. So he went the JUCO route and came to play for the Tigers.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Nhavene said. Being at Cowley has opened more doors for me and allowed me to discover new skills such as being a leader. I consider my teammates my brothers and I am very grateful for all the opportunities Cowley has given me.
At Cowley he is an assistant in the Kimmell Dorm; he has been named Athlete of the Month and Athlete of the Year and helped the tennis team to its first national title since 1991.
As a freshman, Nhavene teamed with Boruch Skierkier to win the fall doubles title at the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia. Individually, he went 27-1 in singles and became national champion at number 3 in singles. He also went 29-2 in doubles and teamed with Takeshi Taco to win the national title at No. 1 doubles.
When Takeshi and I took the field together, we felt that if you beat us, you would have to kill us, because there was no way we were going to give it to them easily, Nhavene said. It was special to share the court with him.
Nhavene capped his freshman season by being named Junior College Male Athlete of the Year at the 25th annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet held in June 2023.
In addition to being a leader on the tennis team, Janet Clasen, director of child care and development/early childhood education, said Nhavene donates his time to helping students in the classroom who struggle with language barriers, as Nhavene speaks five different languages.
“I could go on and on about Bruno,” Clasen said. from the first class we had together, he was always the “helpful student.” Bruno works hard, both inside and outside of class. He has big goals and there is no doubt that he will achieve them all, but as he achieves his goals, he will help others to join him in doing the same. Bruno is not only a leader on the tennis court, but also in the classroom. Bruno has a heart as big as Texas and will go the extra mile to help those around him succeed. I appreciate Bruno's leadership and find it valuable to have him in the classroom.
In the fall, Nhavene teamed with sophomore Reiya Komagata to capture the doubles title at the ITA Cup in Rome, GA. This was the first time in Tiger tennis team history that Cowley had a national champion at the ITA Cup.
Currently ranked #1, the Cowley tennis team is 4-0 this season.
This team is very talented and hard working, Nhavene said. The boys are motivated and I hope to guide the team to another national title.
Nhavene has a grade point average of 3.42 and is proud to be named Student of the Month for February.
It means a lot to be named Student of the Month, says Nhavene. I try to treat everyone with respect. I thank everyone at Cowley who supports the students, and I feel at home at Cowley. The small town of Ark City allows me to focus more on my grades and tennis, Nhavene said.
After Cowley, Nhavene signed to play tennis at the University of Oklahoma. At OU, he will be reunited with his former Cowley head coach Manny Raga, who is now an assistant for the Sooners.
I'm super excited to work with Manny again, said Nhavene. However, I know it won't be the same as Cowley. Cowley will always have a special place in my heart.
Lamp Peroo | Director of institutional communications
Cowley College
125 S. 2nd St
Arkansas City, KS 67005
[email protected]
|
