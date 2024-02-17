Sports
Mark Madden: From Kladno to Bayside, Jaromir Jagr put a smile on the faces of hockey fans
Only in a city that has had a hockey timeline like Pittsburgh since 1984 can a player of Jaromir Jagr's caliber get somewhat lost in the shuffle.
But that's what happened. Out of sight out of mind.
Obscured by the permanent shadow of Mario Lemieux and by the commotion and Stanley Cups of the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin era.
Jagr also played one season for the Philadelphia Flyers. That might have hurt, not least because he teased a return to Pittsburgh moments before.
Heck, Jagr played for a lot of teams: nine in the NHL and Avangard Omsk of the KHL, the pride of snowy Siberia. ($9 million a year tax-free buy a lot of heat.) Jagr was the forerunner of a recent sports phenomenon, the millionaire journeyman.
But most of all, Jagr was a great hockey player.
He's floating around as a top five player of all time. Second-most points in NHL history.
The truly great have one thing that is unique. Jagr couldn't be knocked off the puck. His control over the disc was special. (That's probably still the case, at least in the Czech Extraliga.)
More than any other team, Jagr is a Penguin.
His longest tenure (11 seasons) was in Pittsburgh. His peak years were in Pittsburgh. He won his two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh. He won his five scoring titles and his MVP in Pittsburgh.
Jagr grew up in Pittsburgh. Even though he's never really felt like anything other than a stranger in a strange land.
Jagr was booed when he returned to Pittsburgh with other teams, and for no good reason. It hurt him deeply.
But when No. 68 climbs to the rooftops of PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, it will be forgotten in an ovation that will be loud, long and Lemieux-esque. (It's not official, but No. 66 is expected to be there. Regardless of any divisions between Lemieux and current owners Fenway Sports Group, this is about teammates and legacy.)
It will be special.
I had a good relationship with Jagr, although he yelled at me a few times. Once when he wrongly identified me as the author of a critical column actually written by Ron Cook. Hilarity ensued when Jagr's mistake was noticed. Fat-shaming and swearing had occurred.
One summer in Las Vegas while working for World Championship Wrestling in Las Vegas, I was sitting in a casino bar with some wrestlers when Jagr walked by. I called his name and was immediately afraid: what if he makes me big? But Jagr strolled over, spent a few minutes and was incredibly friendly. I got a reputation with the boys.
Jagr was a big boy. I mean that as a compliment. When Jagr was happy, he beamed.
Most remember Jagr for that spectacular goal in Game 1 of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final against Chicago.
Because he single-handedly led the eighth-seeded Penguins to an elimination of top seed New Jersey in the first round of the 1999 playoffs, despite playing with a badly injured groin. That series win likely saved the Penguins from bankruptcy.
The mullet. The big back. When he succeeded Lemieux as undeniably the best hockey player.
My favorite Jagr memory is more personal.
Like many European players, Jagr learned English by watching television. The teen-oriented sitcom “Saved by the Bell” was one of his favorite shows.
The Penguins once hosted a celebrity game at Mellon Arena after one of their own. Among the participants was Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Gosselaar played one of the main characters in 'Saved by the Bell', preppie Zack Morris.
Jagr saw Gosselaar and then stormed into the Penguins' locker room to happily yell at fellow countryman Petr Nedved.
“Peter! Peter!” was followed by a long torrent of enthusiastic Czech. And then, with more than a hint of absolute rapture: “SAVED BY THE CLOCK! SAVED BY THE BELL!”
It was perhaps the happiest I have ever seen Jagr.
I hope he has such a happy Sunday. I suspect he will be.
