Mountaineers battle their way to two wins on Friday

Box score 1 ROCK HILL, SC The App State Mountaineers (2-3) collected 26 hits and scored 23 runs en route to two convincing victories on day one of the Winthrop Eagle Classic. Senior outfielder Kayt Houston's The four-homer and nine-RBI day highlighted the toughest App State fielded in the two games.

Along with the offensive production, the Mountaineer pitching staff pitched well over the two games, allowing just five runs and eleven hits. Sejal Neas recorded her second complete game of the season in game one against Monmouth, pitching five innings and striking out three.

Delani Buckner made her 50th career start in the Black and Gold in game two, pitching 6.1 strong innings. Buckner struck out nine and scattered three runs on five hits in her outing before Kaylie Northrop came in to end the game in the seventh.

Game One featured seven different Mountaineers record hits, including three aways Peyton Darnell and two of Killian Roberts . Roberts' RBI single in the fourth inning was her first RBI at App State.

That was the case in game two Grace Barrett who picked up her first career RBI when her two-RBI single in the sixth helped App State ahead by seven runs after she entered the sixth inning trailing by one. Brooke Kennerly made her first career start against Le Moyne and collected two hits and scored two runs.

Abby Cunningham played a key role on the nine holes as her three RBI helped blow the game open in the sixth inning against Le Moyne. In total, Cunningham had three hits and three RBI.

How it happened

Game 1: App State 11, Monmouth 2

Neas started her day in the circle by retiring the first three batters she faced in the first inning, allowing the Mountaineer offense to get on the board. Neas' clean inning was immediately rewarded with Kayt Houston who hit a leadoff home run over the right field fence to give App State a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The first three Mountaineers reached base in the first inning, putting runners on the corners with one out. Killian Roberts then stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to left field that brought home the game's second run and Olivia Cook Roberts followed with an RBI single of his own. Before the third out was recorded in the first inning, App State had scored three runs.

Monmouth answered App State's strong start with a solo home run, but App State jumped back in front with three runs in the bottom of the second thanks to Darnell. Cunningham led off the inning with a single and an error put runners on the corners for Darnell, who promptly blasted a single through the left side to plate Cunningham.

Neas recovered from the run she gave up in the second with an out inning in the third. The Mountaineers added in their half of the third to load the bases Kayt Houston who drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring the fifth run of the game.

Monmouth answered in its own half of the fourth inning, scoring a run on a Lawson single, but App State opened the score again in the bottom of the inning with six more runs. The Mountaineers loaded the bases for the second consecutive inning thanks to three consecutive singles by Darnell, Taylor Thorp And Killian Roberts . Olivia Cook rode her second run and Addie Wray helped bring in another point, putting the ball in play and resulting in a drop ball from the midfielder.

Houston stepped up to the plate again and with two runners on base, she delivered a moonshot that cleared the right-field fence for a three-run homer and her second home run of the game. Houston finished the game with five RBI.

Now with a nine-run lead, Neas went back to the circle to finish what she started and did just that, striking out the last two batters she faced. In two games this season, Neas has two full games to his name.

App State made no mistake in game one while scoring 11 runs. The Mountaineer offense struck out just once. It was a dominant match on all fronts.

Game 1 Comments

Home run

App: Houston 2 (2)

Mon: Warner (1)

W.P Sejal Neas (1-1): 5 IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

SV N/A

LP Billie Kirkwood (1-3): 0.1 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts

Game 2: App State 12, Le Moyne 3

It was a closer battle in game two against Le Moyne, but an eight-run sixth inning and a four-run seventh put App State ahead for good after trailing through the first five innings. Houston hit two more long balls en route to a day of four home runs and nine RBIs.

Delani Buckner took the ball for her 50th career start in the Black and Gold and immediately went to work, retiring the Dolphins in order in the first. Buckner struck out her first of nine batters in the first.

However, the Dolphins struck first in game two, hitting a home run that was just out of Wray's reach in center. Buckner then settled and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Houston had her first of three hits in game two in the third inning when she hit a two-out double to left-center, marking App State's second baserunner of the game. The Mountaineers used a leadoff single from Darnell to open the fourth inning to create a threat, but Bennett did well to leave the runner at second.

Buckner kept the lead at one through four and struck out two in the inning. A fifth-inning double by the Dolphins sparked a brief rally, but Buckner tried to leave the runner on third base as she struck out her eighth batter of the game to end the fifth and to keep Mountaineer's deficit at one.

App State's bats came alive in the sixth inning as the Black and Gold drove eight runs in the inning, highlighted by Houston's third home run of the day to open the inning. Barrett and Darnell followed Houston's home run with back-to-back hits, putting the go-ahead run at third. Roberts took advantage of the scoring opportunity by firing a ball into the right-center field gap, scoring two. App State now led 3-1 with one out in the inning.

After the Dolphins recorded the second out, the Mountaineers scored five runs with two outs. The two-out rally was started by Riley Becker who came off the bench to produce an RBI double, marking the second time in as many weekends that Becker came off the bench and produced a hit.

On the nine hole, Cunningham scored a two-RBI hit to make it 6–1, marking her first two RBI of the match. The eight-run inning was interrupted by Grace Barretts first two collegiate RBI when she drove a single to left and scored two more. Ultimately, App State took the lead and scored eight runs on nine hits.

Buckner mowed down the Dolphins in the sixth, allowing the App State offense to come back to bat. The Mountaineers took advantage of Buckner's strong start and scored four more times in the seventh to take a 12–1 lead.

The Mountaineers scored nine runs with two outs in game two. Four of those came in the seventh. Brooke Kennerly started the rally with a single to right field and Wray reached on an infield hit, allowing Houston to bat again. Houston took advantage of the extra opportunity, crushing her second three-run homer of the day into right field to score App State's 10th, 11th and 12th runs.

The Dolphins chased Buckner in the seventh with a home run, but Northrop closed the game in the seventh. The southpaw struck out the last batter she faced, punctuating an undefeated opening day at the Winthrop Eagle Classic.

Game 2 Comments

Home run

App: Houston 2 (4)

LeM: Feeney (1) Larobardi (1)

W.P Delani Buckner (1-1): 6.1 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

SV N/A

LP Bennett: 6.2 IP, 15 hits, 12 runs, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

Next one

App State continues play tomorrow at the Winthrop Eagle Classic beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Mountaineers play Binghamton and host Winthrop. App State vs. Winthrop at 5:30 PM can be streamed on ESPN+.